Atopic Dermatitis Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Market Overview

Allergy plays a significant role in patients with atopic dermatitis. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around things that cause allergic reactions. It is particularly common in infants as well as children and is estimated to account for about 10-20% for those having eczema, as mentioned under the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Food allergy has been essentially highly debatable for decades in atopic dermatitis, with some common food, including milk, egg, and soy. There is a lot of literature which provides evidence that common food exacerbate atopic dermatitis. The malfunction in the immune system of the human body due to asthma is also among the major causes for atopic dermatitis. In addition, skin irritants also occur because of certain soaps, detergents, perfumes etc. Thus, the allergic reactions particularly due to food is one major factor increasing the burden of atopic dermatitis and driving this market. Other factors driving this market is the rich pipeline portfolio with products in advanced stages of clinical development, increasing government funds to support research for this disease, and rising campaigns to raise eczema awareness.







Scope of the Report

Atopic dermatitis, also known as atopic eczema, often related as just a 'skin condition' is a misconception, which people think can be dealt with on their own. However, it impacts the patient's life physically and emotionally. Its market mostly consists of topical treatment, steroids, and calcineurin inhibitors, primarily driven by the increasing burden of allergic reactions, including food allergy, rising campaigns for awareness, as well as high R&D in this field. The regional analysis demonstrated North America to be a dominant market for atopic dermatitis, primarily owing to higher treatment awareness among the target population, early adoption of novel medications, and better reimbursement policies.



Key Market Trends

Corticosteroids Segment Dominated the Overall market by drug class



Corticosteroids are referred to as cortisone-like medicines that are used as pain relief medication for inflammation in the body. These drugs are known to have effects, such as reduced itching, swelling, allergic reactions, and redness. In addition, these drugs are use as the first line treatment for different diseases, such as skin problems, severe allergies, arthritis, and asthma. Around 30 corticosteriod compunds have been licensed for atopic dermatitis treatment of which Hydrocortisone is considered to be the first. The rising innovations have led to the advent of counterfeit medicines and alternative drugs such as immuno-modulators pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus. However, these alternatives have pitfalls, such as selective effectiveness and high cost. Hence, topical corticosteroids play a vital role in the atopic dermatitis treatment.



North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance



North America is expected to provide high business for the atopic dermatitis market, over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The factors, such as high treatment awareness among the patient population across the United States and Canada, healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of novel medications, better reimbursement policies, and increasing business partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations in the emerging markets help the lucrative nature of this market in North America. Though both countries deal with heavy healthcare expenditure, there are an increasing number of campaigns organized each year by certain foundations, such as the PAN Foundation, National Eczema Associations, and pharmaceutical companies along with grants.



Competitive Landscape

The presence of major market players, such as Pfizer, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Allergan, Novartis, and Bayer AG, is increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. Large organizations rely heavily on advertising expenses and branding strategies. They are also collaborating with successful personalities, initiatives, or programs at the national levels, which promote their product, and are, thus, recognized earlier than other brands in the market.



