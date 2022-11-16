Atos and Aspen Systems form reseller alliance to power HPC and quantum market in North America

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos announces the launch of a new relationship with US-based Aspen Systems to deliver the Atos Quantum Learning Machine to organizations across the U.S. and Canada. This collaboration into the North American market will help commercial businesses, academia and government agencies tackle the most pressing challenges in the 21st century with unprecedented computing power at any scale.

What was introduced as the world's first commercially available machine-system capable of simulating up to 41 quantum bits, the Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM) is a complete on-premise environment powered by a universal quantum programming language. Aiding Atos QLM through its delivery channels, Aspen Systems will bring service capacity, including installation, support and professional services.

Atos will collaborate with Aspen Systems to deliver customized, turn-key quantum and HPC solutions to match specific requirements for customers' workloads, enabling top scientists and researchers to advance research in sectors such as weather forecasting and climate change, new drug discovery and genomics.

Aspen System's skillset in benchmarking codes, design, installation and integration will accompany Atos' breakthrough technology with industry-leading expertise.

"We have found a key partner in Aspen Systems to help make available Atos' next generation computing solutions to customers in North America who are at the forefront of scientific and research discovery and the advent of new technologies," said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Head HPC, AI & Quantum, Atos. "Aspen Systems' technical abilities to support custom environments paired with their excellent service culture is what makes them a natural addition to Atos' partner ecosystem built to deliver superior business value based on best-in-class technology."

"Aspen Systems and Atos are closely aligned in the commitment to providing customers with the means to exercise greater control over the immense about of data they produce and exchange," said Mako Furukawa, Sr. Sales Engineer, Aspen Systems. "Through this reseller agreement with a global leader in HPC and quantum emulation, Aspen Systems reinforces its role as a trusted player in the high-end computing market."

Established in 1982, the mission of Aspen Systems is to provide advanced solutions to organizations and administrators immersed in the advancement of HPC. The company conducts primary manufacturing and operations in the United States at their facility in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. For more than 40 years, Aspen Systems has provided HPC solutions to governments, intelligence agencies, corporations and universities worldwide. Our key capabilities are to architect, build and service custom hardware and software for demanding HPC requirements.

Visit Atos online to learn more about how technologies enable researchers, students and engineers to develop and test today the HPC and quantum applications of tomorrow.

