Atos and UBS Executives Join AppGuard to Support Rapid Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGuard, Inc . , A Blue Planet-works company and leading zero trust cybersecurity solution provider for endpoints, servers, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, today announced the addition of Chuck Sackley and Randy Szuch to the executive team. Chuck Sackley will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Randy Szuch will be Senior Vice President of Finance.

Chuck has over 30 years of telecom/IT experience having worked in both wireline and wireless technologies for both telecom manufacturers and carriers in fixed and mobile networks globally. Chuck worked for 17 years at Motorola, including 5 years within the Encrypted Communications business unit and 3 years within the Cellular Infrastructure Group. He went on to work with several successful new ventures including Broadband Networks Inc. (BNI), which while days prior to IPO was acquired by Northern Telecom (NORTEL) for 45 x Sales ($414M) in November of 1997, and Wireless Facilities Inc (WFII), which launched a very successful initial public offering on NASDAQ in November of 1999, distinguishing itself as the 11th hottest IPO of that year.. He then worked at XO Communications (Verizon) as SVP of National Sales. Along the way, he also worked for AIRBUS, British Telecom (BT), SELEX/Leonardo, and most recently ATOS North America where he was SVP of National Sales and led sales for the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) business.

"Throughout my career I have been striving to provide highly reliable, and fully secure voice and data network solutions to customers in the Federal, State & Local Government or large enterprise markets. With AppGuard we can provide an extraordinarily simple yet fully effective defense from any and all threat vectors." Chuck said. "Better still, it requires almost no memory storage or CPU capacity during an attack. Every CISO should have AppGuard installed on their servers and endpoints to neutralize cyber-attacks and protect their employees and customers."

"We are delighted to have Chuck join our team. He brings the breadth and depth of experience and leadership to our team that will help us achieve our full potential," said Jon Loew, CEO of AppGuard Inc. "He is an energetic and hard-charging executive."

Randy joins AppGuard after a 30+ year financial services career in global money centers including New York, London and Hong Kong with exposure to the banking, investment banking and insurance industries. Randy has multiple industry and jurisdictional experience across North American, European and Asian financial firms, including global insurer AIG, wealth manager UBS AG and several Japanese banks including the largest bank, MUFG, to name a few. Randy brings to AppGuard a broad spectrum of financial services experience including traditional corporate and real estate lending, investment banking activities including capital procurement, the rating and distribution of structured financial products, compliance and operational risk.

"There is growing concern by supra-nationals, governments, financial institutions, corporates and individuals, to the corrosive effects of exposure to malware, I'm excited to join AppGuard, a firm that is at the forefront of cyber security defense. Ensuring and safeguarding information is a fundamental and natural extension to the many compliance and regulatory requirements in the financial services sector."

AppGuard has been deployed in government, financial, legal, healthcare, travel and many other industries to effectively and affordably address the rapid escalation of malicious cybersecurity threats, often undetectable by conventional means.

About AppGuard, Inc.

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-works company, provides award-winning server and endpoint cybersecurity protection for enterprises as well as small and medium sized businesses. AppGuard's patented inheritance technology maintains the same level of guarding and isolation on any process spawned from a risky application. The technology does not rely on detection and response, and instead prevents. For more information, visit: https://www.appguard.us/

Contact

Michael Shelton

VP of Marketing

E: mshelton@appguard.us

P: 646-374-4956

SOURCE AppGuard, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.appguard.us

