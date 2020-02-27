Atos Artificial Intelligence to power American Dream attractions

PARIS, France and IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the delivery of its high-powered artificial intelligence, Codex AI Suite, to analyze data and predict attraction performance for Triple Five Group's American Dream retail and entertainment complex. This modern IoT and machine learning platform will enable American Dream to reduce downtime, increase guest satisfaction and lower maintenance costs.

Atos' Codex AI Suite collects and stores data from hundreds of ride sensors, which feeds into an algorithm that detects apparent trends, anomalies and unique identifiers of a machine's state. It is an easy-to-use, efficient and cost-effective solution to help American Dream rapidly build and deploy artificial intelligence applications, better extract value from data and develop new business opportunities. The solution will establish a baseline of data analytics using historical data captured from the ride controller and activated through apps rendering on any device.

As part of the contract, Atos' Codex AI Suite will be enabled by multiple BullSequana Edge servers from Atos. The BullSequana Edge servers will be placed on-site throughout Nickelodeon Universe, American Dream's indoor theme park, and the Observation Wheel for powerful AI inference and real-time analytics at the edge while keeping data safe and secure. This will enable American Dream to predict in real-time the performance of these two attractions, in order to reduce downtime and increase guest satisfaction.

"Combining traditional retail with entertainment creates unparalleled experiences for our guests while also setting high expectations of service. Through our partnership with Atos, we will leverage their expertise in data analytics, AI and IoT to enhance attraction services for the benefit of theme park guests, making their time at American Dream more efficient as well as enjoyable," said Naveen Akunuri, Chief Technology Officer, American Dream.

"Working with American Dream is the latest project that builds on our strengths and capabilities of driving data-driven insights to become a key differentiator for our customers. We continue to connect physical and digital environments to harness data for business opportunities," said Karan Chetal, Vice President, Head of Transportation and Hospitality Strategic Engagements, Atos in North America.

In addition to delivering AI products and services, Atos will provide four research-driven AI Labs, each ranging from 6 to 12 weeks, to focus on validation of cognitive solutions for American Dream's attraction team. The AI Labs will help accelerate time to value in the main four areas of prescriptive maintenance, predictive failure, modern Internet of Things platforms and machine learning platforms.

In November, Atos announced a multi-year contract with Triple Five Group to serve as a key technology provider and build and manage a smart IT experience using Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for American Dream, a three million-square foot entertainment and retail complex in East Rutherford, NJ.

