Atos joins global Identity Defined Security Alliance to enforce identity-centric security strategies

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has joined The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture and elevate the role of identity in overall security strategies.

Gartner recently ranked Atos the third highest Managed Security Service (MSS) globally in terms of 2018 market share revenue1. With the addition of Atos, the IDSA is comprised of 25 member companies spanning the cybersecurity market, as well as Fortune 1000 Customer Advisory Board members.

"The IDSA brings leading technology companies together to share ideas and educate practitioners on identity's place in an overall security strategy," said Allen Moffett, IAM Practice Lead at Atos North America. "We have been in the Identity Access Management (IAM) business for almost 30 years, and are increasingly encountering customers and prospects looking for guidance. As a member of the IDSA, we look forward to collaborating with dozens of other experts to produce resources on identity-centric security approaches."

In addition to security and IAM services, Atos provides Evidian IAM software and as-a-Service products – a powerful combination for both on-premise and cloud for a complete identity management solution. Atos also provides Trustway and Horus solutions for total digital identity and sensitive data protection.

Identity Defined Security provides real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating IAM infrastructure with enterprise cyber security technologies. The IDSA believes that Identity Defined Security should be at the center of a security strategy and its mission is to help organizations succeed in becoming more secure through identity-centric security approaches.

"The security paradigm is changing, and organizations are realizing that identity and security should no longer be separate programs, yet they grapple with how to move forward while leveraging existing investments," said Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. "Our guidance is designed to help organizations of all sizes, in all industries, in all geographies, kickstart efforts to bring identity and security together. The alliance will be further strengthened by Atos' global presence and broad customer perspective."

Latest IDSA Guidance

The Path to Zero Trust Starts with Identity – A whitepaper representing the collective experience and thought leadership of two-dozen identity and security vendors, offering a unique and practical approach to understanding Zero Trust.

– A whitepaper representing the collective experience and thought leadership of two-dozen identity and security vendors, offering a unique and practical approach to understanding Zero Trust. Identity Defined Security Framework – Newly updated practical guidance for implementing an identity-centric approach to security overall.



About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.





The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that facilitates community collaboration to create a body of knowledge that provides organizations with practical guidance, implementation best practices and validated solutions to reduce the risk of a breach.

1 Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2018, by Sid Deshpande, 6 May 2019

