Atos launches Unify Office by RingCentral in U.S.

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos SE (CAC40: ATO) and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) in the United States. A Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), UO enables businesses to communicate and collaborate with ease using industry-leading voice, video, and team messaging capabilities from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution.

"Customers seek communication and collaboration solutions that interact with their preferred business applications and provide future-proofed capabilities for businesses of all sizes. With Unify Office customers can leverage the unique combination of message, video, and enterprise phone system capabilities together in a single application," said Oliver Coste, Head of Unified Communications, Atos North America. "Atos has a rich history of delivering leading edge communication and collaboration platforms in North America. Since the days of ROLM, Atos Unify solutions have supported a wide variety of customers, from the federal government, states and municipalities to manufacturers, hospitals, utilities and more. We're excited to bring the innovative combination of RingCentral's leading UCaaS product together with Atos' deep system integrator capabilities to the United States. Together we have capabilities to build deeply integrated and managed digital workplaces that end users need to be competitive."

Unify Office offers several benefits to customers, including:

Seamless migration: Customers can migrate at their own pace from traditional on-premise telephony systems to Unify Office by RingCentral. They can also continue to use their existing Atos Unify OpenScape CP Desk phones with Unify Office.

Simplicity: One vendor, One offer, One solution. Whether a customer's need is big or small we can support them with a simplified landscape to cover all their communication and collaboration needs, wherever their teams are working in the new normal.

Open Platform and Integrations: Easily integrate Unify Office with existing business applications, when using applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google productivity suites through 200+ pre-built integrations or with help of Atos to develop integrations for specific custom workflow.

Enhanced user experience: Unify Office will now offer dark theme for easier viewing, integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Google contacts for easy communication, and desktop phone updates for better navigation.

New call features: Will enable users to switch from a voice call to a video call with a single click, pick-up authorized calls that are directed to another user's extension, and setup queue overflow to extensions so that more calls are answered rather than getting routed to voicemail.

Enhanced video meeting experience and security: Unify Office will include admin, host, and moderator controls, and password protection.

Also, participants will now have the ability to switch their view of the video gallery to one of two new layouts: Film Strip and Active Speaker. This will provide an improved user experience so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users.

. This will provide an so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users. Integrated team messaging: With built-in messaging, users can get more done before, during, and after meetings. Using task management, users can pin action items for easy follow-up and keep teams accountable.

"At RingCentral, we're focused on bringing the benefits of cloud communications to businesses everywhere," said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral's president and chief operating officer. "With Atos Unify now available in the US, more of Atos' customers will have access to a single, secure, and trusted business communications solution with integrated team messaging, video meetings, and an enterprise cloud phone system, enabling people and teams to be productive and efficient."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) refers to the former Unify Division

Atos Unify refers to the product family of former Unify products and partner program.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™(MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip®the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

