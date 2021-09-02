Atos Positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report for Data Analytics Services in the U.S.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos has been positioned by the 2020 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report as a Leader in the United States for Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services, and Data Lifecycle Management Services. Atos is one of only three competitors within the report to be named a Leader in all four of these quadrants.

ISG reports that Atos' capability and vast experience across industries are helping it create a strong value proposition for data science services, which is further enhanced by its social, media, cloud and analytics offerings. Further, Atos leverages its strong capabilities in IT infrastructure to deliver data engineering services, garnering significant client wins across industries.

As for infrastructure and cloud integration markets, ISG notes Atos has been successful in solidifying its presence in the U.S., proving its capability as a strong system integrator and enhancing its portfolio with key cloud vendor partnerships. Lastly, the report also recognizes Atos provides comprehensive data lifecycle management services based on easy integration technologies.

"Atos is committed to creating a comprehensive portfolio of services with in-depth analytical capabilities to help organizations across industries address challenges with cognitive-enabled AI solutions and analytical approaches from end to end of the business landscape," said Dan Feldhusen, Head of Data Technology and Analytics, Atos North America. "As customers are increasingly seeking cloud platforms that support these data engineering architectures, we also aim to continue developing strong capabilities in infrastructure and application management to support their data pipelines."

"Atos relies in establishing a data-driven approach for its customers not just with analytics projects but making it a central theme for the customer's digital transformation journey. Atos enriches their portfolio and expertise pursuing an aggressive investment strategy, followed by acquisitions and partnerships which deepen specialization in specific areas such as machine learning, deep learning, NLP and statistics helping them deploy next generation data analytics services," said Gowtham Kumar, Lead Analyst, ISG.

The "ISG Provider Lens™ 2020 – Analytics Solutions and Service Partners" reviews the relevant solutions and services from providers in the U.S. market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology.

Visit the website to learn more about how Atos is providing secure and decarbonized digital while deriving value from data to accelerate business. Visit the website to download the full report.

