Atos Selects Hitachi Vantara's Next Generation Software and Storage Products to Transform its Data Center and Deliver Faster, More Responsive Services to Clients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Atos Information Technology Hong Kong Limited (Atos HK) selected Hitachi Vantara to help break down data silos and modernize its enterprise infrastructure. The solution will include the powerful, recently announced Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 Series, Hitachi Ops Center and Lumada Data Services, among others, to bring much needed speed, flexibility and simplicity to Atos' data infrastructure. Hitachi Vantara's solution serves traditional, hyperconverged and object storage use cases and supports an agile operating model that eliminates data silos and enables Atos HK to simplify the management of its new environment and reduce data center complexity. Hitachi Ops Center enables Atos HK to monitor utilization and performance. It automates storage provisioning to ensure that clients can quickly access additional capacity whenever required. Meanwhile, Lumada DataOps Suite allows the collection and integration of information from event and performance logs from its storage and network hardware into a data lake before running analytics to monitor current infrastructure performance.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation for clients across all industries, including healthcare, energy, utilities, telecommunications, media, retail, transportation, public sector, defense, manufacturing, financial services and insurance. Atos HK operates as part of Atos Group's Asia-Pacific business, delivering enterprise content management, application hosting, infrastructure services and data management services across three data centers to its clients in Hong Kong and Macau.

Atos HK's infrastructure has a diverse mix of storage devices and architectures ranging from standard block-based storage area network (SAN) resources and network-attached storage (NAS) devices to object storage and hyperconverged infrastructure models. Over time, this approach led to the build-up of multiple data silos. Meanwhile, assigning capacity for client environments and managing this huge sprawl of devices proved increasingly complex and time consuming for the company's storage and network administration teams. Additionally, with growing competition from public cloud providers, Atos HK sought a more modern, flexible approach that would better serve its clients' current and future requirements. Hitachi Vantara's solution enables Atos HK to run better with efficiency gained through increased automation and optimization.

After a competitive selection process, Atos – a Hitachi Vantara client for more than a decade – selected Hitachi Vantara solutions for their unmatched flexibility, automation and comprehensive storage management and analytics capabilities. The solution will include the following:

Hitachi VSP 5500 arrays provide high-performance, NVMe flash storage as the foundation for a modern, enterprise-class infrastructure;

Hitachi Ops Center monitors utilization and performance and automates storage provisioning so clients can rapidly access additional capacity whenever required while unlocking valuable time savings for storage administrators by eliminating the need to allocate and assign client resources manually;

Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) provides archive-as-a-service to securely and cost-effectively store, share, protect, preserve and analyze data;

Hitachi Content Intelligence (HCI) provides search and discovery that helps clients explore their critical business data quickly and easily;

Lumada Data Integration, delivered by Pentaho, collects and integrates data from event and performance logs within the storage and network infrastructure into a data lake for faster processing;

Hitachi Vantara Professional Services to ensure nondisruptive migration and seamless changeover from the old to new infrastructure.

Atos has reported receiving benefits including:

Reduced datacenter footprint by 75%; power consumption by 69%

Reduced total cost of ownership by 20%

Single storage platform for block, file and object

Non-disruptive data migration & 100% uptime

"As a global leader in digital transformation for clients across multiple industries, it was essential to simplify our data infrastructure and remove unnecessary silos to better support our clients' business priorities. Atos HK turned to Hitachi Vantara for its reliable storage management and analytics capabilities," said Herbie Leung, Atos CEO Asia Pacific. "Thanks to Hitachi Vantara's solution, we have experienced increased benefits in speed, flexibility and simplicity, which are key to driving innovation for our clients."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Atos HK who is on the forefront of accelerating innovation and digital transformation," said Andrew Sampson, Vice President & General Manager Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan, Hitachi Vantara, "With Hitachi Vantara's solution, Atos HK has a modern data infrastructure powering data management and adapt to future business requirements."

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hitachivantara.com

