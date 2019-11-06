Atos to power Triple Five Group's American Dream

Atos and American Dream have bridged the gap between physical and digital experience for customers and more than 400 tenants by incorporating edge-computing, IT devices, smart parking, ticketing and wayfinding technologies. Multiple sensors and Bluetooth-enabled beacons will allow customers to experience modern navigation, from quickly finding an open parking spot in proximity of their chosen store to accessing way finding directions between two select experiences within the mall.

American Dream guests will be provided real-time updates for customizable experiences, interactive maps and seamless social media integration.

"American Dream is the evolution of brick-and-mortar retail. Experiential retail, world-class entertainment and digital integrations are the differentiating factors between the traditional retail model and the future of physical and omni-channel retail. The technology that Atos and American Dream are implementing is a paradigm shift into an unparalleled digital entertainment and shopping experience for those who visit," said Jeff Sheckter, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, American Dream. "American Dream has set the new standard in customer experience, one that can adapt and keep pace with customers' growing expectations to be digitally connected throughout their visit. From getting to the property, navigating all the amazing elements throughout the project, sharing these experiences with their friends and family, and getting back home as efficiently as possible."

"Every area of American Dream will be mapped out for the customer with considerate IT accommodations that enhance their visit with ease and accessibility," said Karan Chetal, Vice President, Head of Transportation and Hospitality Strategic Engagements, Atos North America. "The infrastructure built by Atos is a future-proof system ready to easily implement the latest technologies for customer and tenant benefit alike."

Atos will also provide the following technologies and services to enable American Dream's customers:

Digital Workplace – Provide services for more than 1,000 American Dream end users, receiving a consistent personalized experience on any device at any location through a cellular and network connectivity within the entire center.

– Provide services for more than 1,000 American Dream end users, receiving a consistent personalized experience on any device at any location through a cellular and network connectivity within the entire center. Managed digital video surveillance – Deployment of more than 2,500 surveillance cameras to allow proactive surveillance that includes geographically targeting spaces for intrusion alerts.

– Deployment of more than 2,500 surveillance cameras to allow proactive surveillance that includes geographically targeting spaces for intrusion alerts. Datacenter and Network Operations – Manage datacenter operations and network services that carry out all smart IT services for parking, ticketing and wayfinding activities.

– Manage datacenter operations and network services that carry out all smart IT services for parking, ticketing and wayfinding activities. Smart conference spaces – Enable wireless conference rooms for frictionless and wire free presentation of media and intelligent collaboration for virtual participation.

– Enable wireless conference rooms for frictionless and wire free presentation of media and intelligent collaboration for virtual participation. Tech genius bars – Provide on demand American Dream end user model for IT support help and increase first call resolution.

– Provide on demand American Dream end user model for IT support help and increase first call resolution. Corporate registration check-in bar – Provide managed service for corporate office check in and visitor registration process for American Dream executive office visitors.

– Provide managed service for corporate office check in and visitor registration process for American Dream executive office visitors. Connected digital signage – Enable vivid customer visual aids for quick reference to attraction and retail updates and promotions.

– Enable vivid customer visual aids for quick reference to attraction and retail updates and promotions. Connected smart lighting – Provide smart, environmentally sustainable lighting technology for attractions and retail spaces.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

SOURCE Atos

Related Links

http://na.atos.net

