Atos to support Willis Towers Watson's cloud and digital workplace modernization

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces a multi-year partnership with Willis Towers Watson (WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

Atos will support Willis Towers Watson in its digital transformation, including enhancements to the business experiences by moving on-premise infrastructure to the cloud, retiring legacy hardware and software, and shifting to a consumption-based model. In addition, Atos will help reimagine the end-user experience through the use of chatbots, digital lockers and virtual technology bars to help reduce failures and increase automation.

"Atos is strongly committed to enable Willis Towers Watson's clear vision for accelerating cloud adoption and enhancing the employee experience. Atos' solution is aimed at a future-focused IT environment to support optimization and growth priorities while generating operational efficiencies and infrastructure cost savings for reinvestment in Willis Towers Watson's transformation journey," said Michael Carter, Senior Vice President, Atos North America.

Atos has an established relationship with Willis Towers Watson where Atos|Syntel has provided support for infrastructure, workplace, cross-functional, platform and data management, enterprise command center, voice and data network, global security and governance services. This relationship allows Atos' new services to build on deep Willis Towers Watson experience, knowing their diverse business and its evolving demands.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

