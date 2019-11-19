Atos transforms Melitta North America's value chain with SAP S/4HANA on Google Cloud Platform

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces a contract with Melitta North America, a premium coffee company, to transform its existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) environment by implementing SAP's S/4HANA. Atos will bring its experience on S/4HANA transformation with a focus on industry expertise and Google Cloud Platform. This will enable Melitta to streamline efficiencies and processes, integrate information, especially financial data, to foster growth, and to keep data safe and regulated with built-in protections.

To speed up the transition to SAP S/4HANA and ensure business continuity, Atos will leverage SAP's Activate methodology, a modular and agile framework based on best practices and guided configuration. The solution will be powered by Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to provide Melitta with all the flexibility and innovation they need. With SAP S/4HANA on GCP as their Digital Core, Melitta will get a real-time view on processes and organizational data, allowing for better forecasting and analysis. By eliminating information silos, Melitta will also reduce distribution issues for better customer satisfaction.

"Atos' best practices in digital transformation are a perfect fit for transforming our existing systems into a new, agile and more efficient environment that mirrors Melitta's culture and way of working to innovate in the coffee industry," said Chris Paul, Manager Information Systems, Melitta North America. "Atos has gone the extra mile in working closely with our local teams, being hands-on with the production line, and understanding the dynamics of our customers."

"The implementation of SAP S/4HANA will deliver an agile, flexible and best in class ERP environment that harmonizes the production, sales and marketing of Melitta's coffee products, making them a standout company to do business with and for consumers to buy from," said Madhu Bala, Vice President and Head of Application Services Business, Atos North America.

"We're delighted that Melitta has chosen to deploy mission-critical SAP workloads on Google Cloud Platform," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Atos is a global leader in business transformation, and with their expertise in cloud migrations and implementation, Melitta will be able to leverage Google Cloud's global scale, reliability, and core capabilities in areas like AI, ML and analytics."

Atos is a launch partner of Google Cloud's Cloud Acceleration Program which provides solutions and services to help customers execute large-scale migrations of SAP workloads to Google Cloud.

In 2019, Atos was identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for SAP HANA and S/4HANA services. The report cites Atos' strengths, including a significant organizational focus on growing HANA and S/4HANA, broad geographic delivery footprint, clearly defined target verticals and geographies, assets incorporating innovative offerings like SAP Leonardo and SAP Cloud Platform and its Breakthrough Partnership with Google Cloud to drive S/4HANA on the cloud.

For more information about Atos' SAP practice, visit here to learn about offerings and the joint Atos-SAP approach.

Melitta USA, headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and Melitta Canada, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, are responsible for the production, sale and marketing of coffee filters, coffee and coffee preparation products and systems. Melitta products can be found throughout the world.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

SOURCE Atos

Related Links

http://na.atos.net

