Atos Unveils North American Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence Lab

The Dallas-area lab offers North American companies the ability to collaborate with Atos and Google Cloud during workshops to better understand artificial intelligence and to help define and design specific use cases using data analytics and machine learning algorithms to enable companies to meet their evolving business needs.

"Atos has developed a differentiated experience with its North American AI Lab to provide customers tangible results which they can use to kick-start their AI strategy and take into the field immediately," said Peter Cutts, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Atos North America. "Customers are looking for industry-specific solutions for their business needs, not a cookie cutter approach. The Atos AI Lab approach empathizes with end users' needs and engages multiple stakeholders to deliver real-world code, datasets and solutions that are repeatable and globally scalable."

The Atos AI Lab is a state-of-the-art facility that combines a digital experience with design thinking methodology to allow participants to problem solve and create in a format that works best for them.

The Atos AI Lab offers an Incubation workshop that aims to create a use-case ready to deploy at the end of two days, meaning customers can start driving business results quickly. To achieve this, real-world customer data is coupled with an Atos-specific methodology to allow the customer to understand the business problem and leave the Atos AI Lab with a clear path on how to solve their challenges using big data and artificial intelligence tools.

In addition to the Incubate lab session, customers can go further in the AI process with a Discover lab session that provides a detailed technical assessment and a data strategy and implementation roadmap.

Lastly, customers can engage a Prototype lab that results in the initial data transformation pipeline and a machine learning front-end application ready to model specific use cases.

In April 2018, Atos and Google Cloud formed a global partnership to deliver secure hybrid cloud, machine learning, and collaboration solutions to organizations. Atos named Google Cloud its preferred public cloud provider for which Atos can engage customers with GCP solutions in each of the strategic labs.

For more information on the Atos AI Lab and machine learning solutions, please visit https://atos.net/en/artificial-intelligence.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

SOURCE Atos

Related Links

http://na.atos.net

