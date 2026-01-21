Atossa Therapeutics' Founder and CEO Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. Named One of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025

Recognized for Visionary Leadership and Advancing Innovative Therapies in Oncology and Healthcare Technology

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in oncology and other areas of high unmet clinical need, announces that Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. has been selected as one of "The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025" by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Dr. Quay earned this recognition for his leadership in advancing innovative biotechnology solutions and building a high-performing, people-centered organization. As a physician-scientist and entrepreneur, he has guided the development of (Z)-endoxifen, Atossa's lead precision-engineered endocrine therapy, across multiple Phase 2 clinical trials and throughout the full breast cancer treatment continuum. Under his direction, the therapy has been optimized as a potent selective estrogen receptor modulator/degrader (SERM/D) with additional PKCβ1 inhibition, designed to provide consistent systemic exposure independent of CYP2D6 metabolism. The Company is also exploring the application of (Z)-endoxifen for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

"This recognition reflects our belief that meaningful innovation happens when scientific rigor, strategic discipline, and a commitment to people come together," said Dr. Quay. "At Atossa, we are focused on developing precision-based therapies while fostering a culture that empowers our team to deliver lasting impact for patients."

The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs awards recognize executives whose ability to drive innovation, lead through change, and translate science into real-world healthcare solutions has positioned their organizations at the forefront of healthcare technology and life sciences advancement.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in oncology and other areas of significant unmet need. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-Endoxifen, is currently in development across several clinical settings. Atossa's strategy emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, focusing resources on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization. More information is available at https://atossatherapeutics.com.

