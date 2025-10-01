Atossa Therapeutics Names Janet R. Rea, MSPH, as Senior Vice President, R&D to Accelerate (Z)-Endoxifen Toward Key Regulatory Milestones

Veteran development leader with successful regulatory approvals record returns to lead late-stage clinical and regulatory programs to address multiple unmet clinical needs

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS; "Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, announces the appointment of Janet R. Rea, MSPH to its newly created position Senior Vice President, R&D. Ms. Rea brings more than two decades of strategic research and clinical development expertise, with a success record for regulatory approvals, to oversee late-stage (Z)-endoxifen programs with near term priorities that include upcoming FDA submissions, interactions, and defining pathway to commercialization. Atossa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing (Z)-endoxifen for innovative therapeutic applications.

Ms. Rea most recently served as a consultant to a variety of biopharmaceutical companies. She has held senior development leadership roles for AVM Biotechnology (COO, SVP), Atossa Therapeutics, TPI Therapeutics, and Protein Sciences (now Glaxo), where she played a key role leading to the approval of FluBlok®, an innovative rDNA egg-free influenza vaccine. She was also an Assistant Professor at the University of Washington, Department of Pharmacy. Prior to that, she secured IND clearance for what is now Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) on behalf of AVI Biopharma (Sarepta). Having previously served as Senior Vice President, Regulatory, Quality, and Clinical Affairs at Atossa, she secured regulatory clearance for and executed clinical studies of (Z)-endoxifen in Australia, the US, and Sweden, which have been the cornerstone of the breast cancer treatment programs. Ms. Rea now returns to Atossa to focus on further advancing Atossa's pipeline, contributing to the development and delivery of new treatments.

"Janet's extensive experience in strategic regulatory and clinical development pathways, particularly in getting programs successfully through approval processes, aligns perfectly with our mission to bring transformative treatments," said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer. "We are laser-focused on bringing our lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, to market to address the large clinical need across multiple indications. Janet combines approval-path experience with hands-on execution – exactly what we need to propel our programs forward."

For over 20 years, Ms. Rea has built an impressive career with leadership positions in the clinical development and execution of regulatory strategies. She has directed cross-functional teams, led regulatory submissions in the US and internationally, and managed comprehensive clinical development programs including in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, as well as viral and cardiovascular diseases. Her expertise in aligning clinical strategy with regulatory and commercial goals are supportive to Atossa's growth.

"Atossa is at an exciting inflection point. I am thrilled to rejoin the team advancing promising (Z)-endoxifen therapies to market," said Ms. Rea.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM/D designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including risk-reduction, and treatment in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

SOURCE Atossa Therapeutics Inc