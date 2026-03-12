Atossa Therapeutics Presents Clinical Trial Update Highlighting (Z)-Endoxifen Research at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

Study Highlights Findings that (Z)-endoxifen Restores Muscle Performance and Lowers Damage Biomarkers in mdx5Cv Dystrophic Mice

SEATTLE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in oncology and other rare disease indications with significant unmet need, presented an oral clinical trial update on (Z)-endoxifen at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference on March 11, 2026, in Orlando, FL.

Presentation Highlights

The mdx5Cv Dystrophic mouse model, a trusted, reproducible standard for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) preclinical research, was used for this study

(Z)-Endoxifen improved muscle strength and motor performance in both juvenile and adult dystrophic mice

Treatment enhanced resistance to contraction-induced muscle injury

Favorable changes were observed in body composition, including increased lean mass and reduced fat mass

Key biochemical and histologic markers of muscle damage were reduced

The therapy was well tolerated with no adverse findings observed during the study

Clinical Significance

DMD is a progressive and ultimately fatal neuromuscular disorder characterized by ongoing muscle degeneration, inflammation, and fibrosis. While current therapies have improved disease management, a significant unmet medical need for additional therapies remains.

The preclinical findings demonstrate that (Z)-endoxifen may address multiple aspects of DMD pathology, including muscle weakness, structural damage, and functional decline. These results support further clinical investigation of (Z)-endoxifen as a potential new therapeutic option.

"These findings demonstrate the potential of (Z)-endoxifen to meaningfully reduce muscle damage and potentially improve muscle performance in a nonclinical model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said Dr. Steven C. Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atossa Therapeutics. "We believe these data support continued clinical development of (Z)-endoxifen as a potential broad new therapeutic option for patients with DMD."

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare, progressive, neuromuscular disorder caused by one or more mutations in the dystrophin gene. Symptoms typically emerge in early childhood and include progressive muscle weakness, loss of ambulation, respiratory compromise, and cardiomyopathy. DMD is uniformly fatal, often in early adulthood, and despite recent therapeutic advances, there remains a substantial unmet medical need for safe, effective, and accessible treatments.

About (Z)-Endoxifen

(Z)-endoxifen is a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator/Degrader (SERM/D) with demonstrated activity across multiple mechanisms of interest. Atossa is evaluating its potential applications in oncology and rare diseases. The Company's proprietary oral formulation has shown a favorable safety profile and pharmacology distinct from tamoxifen, including ER-targeted effects and PKC inhibition. Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen is not approved for any indication.

Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen program is supported by a growing global intellectual property portfolio, including multiple recently issued U.S. patents and numerous pending applications worldwide.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in oncology and other areas of significant unmet need. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is currently in development across several clinical settings. Atossa's strategy emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, focusing resources on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization. For more information, visit www.atossatherapeutics.com and refer to Atossa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

