ATOTO Unveils V10 Android KTV Car Stereo with QuadCam - Native DriveKaraoke™ Meets Multi-Angle 1080p Recording

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATOTO today introduced the V10 Series Android Car Stereo, a near-flagship Android 14 head unit that turns dashboards into voice-aware, camera-smart, IoT-connected entertainment hubs. The V10 debuts DriveKaraoke™—native, offline in-car karaoke—and QuadCam/Q-CAM, a four-camera recording system tuned for everyday assurance and shareable moments.

V10, and Wireless Mic Kit & Receiver In-car karaoke

"Drivers want the ease of wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the creative headroom of Android," said Peter Zhou, CEO of ATOTO. "V10 delivers both—and adds something joyful and truly car-native with DriveKaraoke, while its QuadCam DVR gives you multi-angle coverage without complexity."

Looking for an All-in-One Android Head Unit?

The V10 Series Android head unit functions as a stereo, in-car KTV, dash-cam, safety monitor, Wi-Fi hotspot, HDMI output device, IoT hub, GPS navigation, and more, integrating nearly all the car tech you need for driving into a single, streamlined system.

V10 Series: Near Flagship Performance, Beyond a Traditional Car Stereo

DriveKaraoke™ Built In: On-device vocal removal, key shift/auto-tune (±12 semitones), voice FX, and plug-and-play dual wireless mics— offline and low-latency .

On-device vocal removal, key shift/auto-tune (±12 semitones), voice FX, and plug-and-play dual wireless mics— and . QuadCam / Q-CAM DVR, Clarified: Each camera records up to 1080p@30fps with WDR/night-vision options. (Note: The related camera accessories are launching in a few weeks.)

with WDR/night-vision options. Integration That Just Works: Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto plus Phone Mirroring; built-in 4G LTE or USB Tethering keeps Android apps online while CP/AA (wireless CarPlay/Android Auto) uses Wi-Fi.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto plus Phone Mirroring; built-in or keeps Android apps online while CP/AA (wireless CarPlay/Android Auto) uses Wi-Fi. Enthusiast Audio Path: 24-bit DSP, 32-band EQ, time alignment, 4V pre-outs, coaxial & optical SPDIF, dedicated tweeter/mid channels.

24-bit DSP, 32-band EQ, time alignment, pre-outs, coaxial & optical SPDIF, dedicated tweeter/mid channels. HDMI Output Ready: 4K@60fps Video Codec Support, allowing connection to rear-seat or passenger displays (Not Included) .

4K@60fps Video Codec Support, allowing connection to rear-seat or passenger displays . Car-Centric IoT Hub: Bluetooth Classic + BLE accessories via CIoTHub , BLE proximity screen lock , EPC self-service portal, and steady OTA/app updates.

Bluetooth Classic + BLE accessories via , , EPC self-service portal, and steady OTA/app updates. Lineup & Fit: Integrated 9"/10.1" and universal 7" styles at launch; FlexView Pro floating displays (10.1", 12.5" with dual light strips, 12.95", 14.1") coming next.

Experience the Difference: Drive with the ATOTO V10 Series Android Car Stereo

DriveKaraoke™: One-Tap Car KTV Experience, No App Needed

What It Is — Built directly into V10's audio stack, DriveKaraoke removes lead vocals in real time, then layers studio-style effects (key shift & auto-tune ±12, voice-changer + formant, plate-style reverb, multi-fader tuning) and plays through the car speakers—offline, with no perceptible delay.

Wireless Mic Kit (AC-MICW2, Sold Separately) — Two independent wireless microphones (each with onboard DSP and low latency) and a compact receiver that auto-pairs with V10's dedicated KTV port in 3 seconds — no mixers, no cable clutter.

Why It's Delightful — One-tap cabin KTV for traffic jams, school runs, road-trip stops, or campsite nights; auto-tune and key shifting build confidence; the 4 × 49 W amp and 32-band EQ let vocals shine; screen recording saves memories as .MP4.[1][2][5]

Q-DVR: QuadCam / Q-CAM (Multi-Angle, Clear Specs)

V10's imaging pipeline supports up to four camera inputs, each capable of recording up to 1080p@30fps.[3] A popular layout is front road + cabin + rear road + interior (rear-seat view), but installers can position lenses at A-/C-pillars or near the plate/reverse light; the fourth channel can serve as a backup camera for reversing view and recording in one.(Note: The related camera accessories are launching in a few weeks.)

Reverse Assist: Supports both wired and wireless rear camera/backup camera inputs. Connect the V10 to an ATOTO WR2 wireless backup camera (via the WRC app) or a traditional AHD 1080p camera. (Note: The related camera accessories are launching in a few weeks.)

Phone Integration—Solved

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto built in.

built in. Phone Mirroring covers apps CP/AA don't support.

covers apps CP/AA don't support. Wi-Fi Tug-of-War Resolved: CP/AA uses Wi-Fi for the phone link, while V10 keeps Android apps online via built-in 4G LTE or USB Tethering—so navigation, streaming, DriveChat, TrackHU, and cloud features stay connected.[4]

Platform, Apps & Ecosystem

Android 14 with an 8 nm Octa-Core 2.3 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 + dual-core NPU , 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage for smooth maps, media, and app switching.

with an + , for smooth maps, media, and app switching. Install a wide range of apps from Google Play; for titles not on Play, ATOTO FindApps helps you install them directly.

helps you install them directly. Ecosystem matrix (examples):

Navigation (Google Maps, Waze) • Streaming (Spotify, YouTube; parked use for video) • Launchers (AGAMA) • IoT (BLE OBD, USB TPMS, AI Interactive LED Sign) • Backup (WR2 wireless, AHD 1080p) • Voice (DriveChat for head-unit control).

(Note: BLE OBD, USB TPMS, and AI Interactive LED Sign are sold separately)

Audio That Scales from Simple to Serious

24-bit DSP with 8 presets, 32-band EQ , time correction, a ctive 3-way crossover , HPF/LPF.

with 8 presets, , time correction, , HPF/LPF. Amp path: peak 4 × 49 W , continuous 4 × 25 W RMS .

, . 4 V RCA pre-outs with Sub-L/Sub-R, coaxial & optical S/PDIF, dedicated tweeter & mid channels—ready for multi-amp builds.

Responsible by Design (Privacy, Safety, Ops)

Privacy Controls that match real Android: clear mic/camera permissions, one-tap mutes, and BLE proximity screen lock so your accounts stay protected.

that match real Android: clear mic/camera permissions, one-tap mutes, and so your accounts stay protected. On-Device Processing for DriveKaraoke; QuadCam footage stores locally unless you choose to sync/transfer.

for DriveKaraoke; QuadCam footage stores locally unless you choose to sync/transfer. Driver Responsibility : karaoke for parked use or passenger use where legal; no video viewing while driving. [1][8]

: karaoke for parked use or passenger use where legal; no video viewing while driving. Operations: self-help via Eproductcare online portal; steady OTA/app updates for DriveChat, CIoTHub, TrackHU, and more.

Steering-Wheel Controls & Accessories

Works with OEM analog/resistive SWC, supports key learning, and includes a 3.5 mm jack for PAC SWI-RC and Metra ASWC-1. No factory SWC? Add ATOTO AC-44F8 watch-band remote (sold separately).

Note: V10 does not support iDatalink Maestro ADS (X10 feature).[7]

Fit Styles & Model Options

Launch Lineup

V10G209OC — IAH09D: Integrated & Adaptive double-DIN with 9" QLED 1280 × 800 display + touch keys.

Integrated & Adaptive double-DIN with display + touch keys. V10G211OC — IAH10D: Integrated & Adaptive double-DIN with 10.1" QLED 1280 × 800 display + touch keys.

Integrated & Adaptive double-DIN with display + touch keys. V10G2D7OC — UDH07D (Style 2): Universal double-DIN with 7" display, physical keys, medium "M" chassis, dual built-in microphones.

Coming Soon (FlexView Pro adjustable floating displays)

V10G110OC (10.1"), V10G125OC (12.5", dual side light strips), V10G129POC (12.95"), V10G141OC (14.1"). Designs, specs, and availability may vary by region and vehicle compatibility.

Availability & Pricing

The ATOTO V10 Series will roll out in select markets with regional bundles for cameras and the DriveKaraoke mic kit. Pricing, LTE bands, and package contents vary by country and retailer. For local details and vehicle compatibility, please visit the ATOTO website (https://www.atotodirect.com/collections/v10) or your regional sales channel.[4][9]

Alternatively, the V10 series will also be available on Amazon, where product details can be viewed, and purchases can be made directly from the Amazon product page(https://amzn.to/4nPI8GR). As a special launch promotion, customers can enjoy an 8% discount on Amazon by using the code ZMKDV5NE at checkout. This offer is valid for a limited time only, so don't miss out!

About ATOTO

ATOTO designs and builds smart in-car electronics—Android head units, portable screens, AI boxes, cameras, and accessories—that combine driver-first UX, solid audio, and helpful AI. The company supports customers with continuous software updates and a self-service Eproductcare portal, aiming to deliver long-term value well beyond checkout.

Footnotes & Disclaimers

[1] Safety first: Karaoke is intended for parked use or passenger use where legal. Drivers must remain fully focused on the road and comply with local laws.

[2] Vocal-removal effectiveness varies by song mix; some backing vocals may remain.

[3] QuadCam Spec Clarified:Each channel records up to 1080p@30fps. Camera models, cabling, and storage speed affect results.

[4] Wireless CarPlay (Apple) and Android Auto (Google) require compatible phones; availability varies by region/app versions. 4G LTE requires a compatible SIM and data plan; carrier/band support varies.

[5] Screen recordings capture on-device audio/visuals; obtain consent where required and follow local laws.

[6] Third-party apps/services may require subscriptions and may change; do not view video content while driving.

[7] iDatalink Maestro ADS is not supported on V10 (X10 capability).

[8] Do not interact with features that distract from driving; follow local hands-free and recording regulations.

[9] Specifications and visuals are subject to change without notice; regional bundles may differ.

