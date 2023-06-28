ATP Assays Market worth $0.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the ATP assays industry is expected to experience significant growth and advancements driven by the increasing demand for rapid and sensitive methods for assessing cellular energy levels. ATP assays, which measure adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a vital molecule for energy transfer in cells, offer several advantages in various fields such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and research. The industry will witness the development of more sensitive and high-throughput ATP detection technologies, enabling faster and more accurate measurements. These advancements will facilitate drug discovery and development processes by assessing compound effects on cellular energy metabolism, aiding in the identification of potential therapeutic targets. Furthermore, ATP assays will find broader applications in areas like environmental monitoring, food safety, and clinical diagnostics, providing quick and reliable assessments of microbial contamination and cell viability. The future of the ATP assays industry will be characterized by continuous innovation, improved sensitivity, versatility, and expanded applications, contributing to advancements in various scientific and industrial sectors.

ATP Assays Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $0.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The ATP Assays market is mainly driven by factors such as growing drug discovery & development studies, growing penetration of CROs, increasing demand for cell-based assays in research, growing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are some of the key factors driving the market for ATP assays.

Browse in-depth TOC on "ATP Assays Market"

ATP Assays Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $0.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological enhancements in ATP assay probes Key Market Drivers Increasing food safety concerns

The consumables & accessories segment is accounted for largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of product, The ATP assays market comprises consumables & accessories as well as instruments, with the consumables & accessories segment holding a significant portion. This dominance can be attributed to the the growing demand for tumor testing and cell proliferation (specifically in cancer) driven by an upsurge in chronic diseases, and the frequent procurement of consumables by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

The contamination testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, The ATP assays market is bifurcated into contamination testing, disease testing, and drug delivery & development segments. The significant portion of the contamination testing segment is due to various factors such as the surge in drug discovery activities following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the necessity for cleaning and disinfecting environmental surfaces in hospitals.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022

On the basis of end users, The ATP assays market is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to several key factors. These include the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players who are making substantial investments in this market, the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines that necessitate the use of ATP assays in contamination testing, the expansion of commercial activities by various pharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for cell and gene therapies to address chronic diseases, and significant research and development efforts in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sector.

APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share the ATP assays market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America can be attributed to the availability of government and private funding for life science research, growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the presence of major players in the ATP assays market in this region.

ATP Assays Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing food safety concerns

Restraints:

High cost of instruments

Opportunities:

Technological enhancements in ATP assay probes

Challenges:

Survival of small players and new entrants

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Abcam plc (UK), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Neogen Corporation (US), 3M (US), Danaher Corporation (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Geno Technology, Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), AAT Bioquest Inc. (US), BioThema AB (Sweden), Elabscience Biotechnology Inc. (US), MBL International Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain), Ruhof Corporation (US), Charm Sciences, Inc. (US), Bio Shield Tech, LLC (US), Cayman Chemical (US), and Cell Signaling Technology,Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In January 2022 , Agilent Technologies launched Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, enabling operators at any skill level to access the most advanced cellular metabolism analysis technology for understanding cellular fate, fitness, and function.

, Agilent Technologies launched Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, enabling operators at any skill level to access the most advanced cellular metabolism analysis technology for understanding cellular fate, fitness, and function. In May 2021 , Neogen Corporation launched AccuPoint Advanced NG. It remains the only sanitation monitoring system in the market to utilize a flat tip sampler for maximized recovery of ATP and feature RFID technology for streamlined testing processes.

, Neogen Corporation launched AccuPoint Advanced NG. It remains the only sanitation monitoring system in the market to utilize a flat tip sampler for maximized recovery of ATP and feature RFID technology for streamlined testing processes. In October 2021 , Abcam has doubled the footprint of its immunoassay kit R&D and manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon . This enhanced capacity is another component of Abcam's growth journey in the US and will further enable its commitment to support the research and biopharma sector globally.

, Abcam has doubled the footprint of its immunoassay kit R&D and manufacturing facility in . This enhanced capacity is another component of Abcam's growth journey in the US and will further enable its commitment to support the research and biopharma sector globally. In May 2020 , Thermo Fisher launched the Orbitrap 240 Mass Spectrometer. It is designed to give proteomics, metabolomics, and biopharmaceutical characterization to small molecules, which aid in research and high-throughput analyses. The new system helps drive discovery and identification with increased accuracy for confident scale-up along with operational simplicity and speed.

ATP Assays Market Advantages:

Rapid and Real-time Assessment: ATP assays provide rapid and real-time measurements of cellular energy levels. They offer a quick and efficient way to monitor the dynamic changes in ATP content, allowing for immediate assessment of cellular energy status. This is particularly valuable in time-sensitive applications, such as drug discovery, where the prompt evaluation of compound effects on energy metabolism is crucial.

Sensitivity and Accuracy: ATP assays have become increasingly sensitive, enabling the detection of low levels of ATP. This high sensitivity allows for the precise measurement of ATP concentrations, even in small sample volumes or low-energy states. The accurate quantification of ATP levels ensures reliable and reproducible results, contributing to the overall quality of research, diagnostics, and quality control processes.

Versatility and Application Diversity: The ATP assays market caters to a wide range of applications across various industries. It finds utility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research for assessing compound effects on cellular energy metabolism, as well as in environmental monitoring, food safety, and clinical diagnostics for evaluating microbial contamination and cell viability. The versatility of ATP assays makes them adaptable to different sample types and assay formats, enhancing their relevance in diverse settings.

High Throughput and Automation: With advancements in assay technologies and automation systems, ATP assays can be easily scaled up to handle high sample volumes and enable high-throughput screening. This capability is particularly advantageous in industrial settings, such as drug discovery and quality control, where large-scale sample analysis is required. High throughput and automation increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Non-destructive and Label-free Assays: ATP assays can be non-destructive and label-free, allowing for repeated measurements on the same sample or cell population. This non-destructive nature minimizes sample consumption and preserves the integrity of the biological material, making ATP assays suitable for longitudinal studies and kinetic analyses.

Regulatory Compliance and Standardization: The ATP assays market is supported by established standards and regulatory guidelines, ensuring consistency and reliability in results. Standardized assay protocols and quality control measures contribute to the reproducibility and comparability of ATP measurements across different laboratories and industries.

Technological Advancements and Innovation: The ATP assays market continues to benefit from technological advancements and innovations. Ongoing research and development efforts aim to enhance assay sensitivity, expand detection capabilities, and develop novel assay formats. These advancements fuel continuous improvement, open new applications, and drive the market forward.

These advantages make the ATP assays market a valuable tool in various industries, enabling researchers, scientists, and industry professionals to gain insights into cellular energy metabolism, assess product quality, ensure safety, and support critical decision-making processes.

ATP Assays Market – Report Highlights:

The updated version of the report covers the historical market for ATP Assays for the year 2021, 2022 the estimated market for 2023 and forecast till 2028 along with CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

UPDATED MARKET OVERVIEW:

The current edition of the report covers technology analysis, regulatory analysis, key conferences & events, and key stakeholders & buying criteria in the market overview chapter.

UPDATED COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE CHAPTER:

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the company evaluation quadrant (DIVE Matrix), company evaluation quadrant for start-ups, company footprint of ATP Assays market by product, application, end user and geographic assessment of market players.

The competitive landscape also includes the updated strategies adopted by key players, a revenue share analysis of the top market players, as well as competitive situations and trends section.

UPDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION/PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS OF PLAYERS:

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2022 for each listed company in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating regions/countries, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segments and R&D investments.

UPDATED MARKET DEVELOPMENTS OF PROFILED PLAYERS:

Recent developments are important to understand the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to June 2023 , indicating a continuation of the previous version. Product launches were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players during this period.

ADDITION OF RECESSION IMPACT:

The current edition of the report consists of the impact of the recession on the ATP Assays market.

A section on the impact of the recession on all regional markets, such as North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Latin America , Middle East & Africa have been included.

