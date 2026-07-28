ATP Flight School Accelerates Airline Career Pilot Program Timelines by 25%

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has reduced the published timeline of its Airline Career Pilot Program by 25% after significantly reducing delays between training completion and FAA practical tests. Students starting with zero experience can now complete the Airline Career Pilot Program in nine months. Those with their solo flights complete can finish in seven months, and students who come in with a Private Pilot Certificate can complete training in six months.

Pictured is William Phillips, who recently completed the Airline Career Pilot Program in only 8 months after starting with zero experience.

The accelerated timelines reflect a significant reduction in practical-test delays. ATP's checkride wait time has decreased from as much as two weeks to near-immediate availability, allowing the school to remove scheduling time added to the program in 2023. The curriculum, training standards, and included flight time remain unchanged; the shorter timeline reflects reduced waiting and greater scheduling efficiency.

ATP supported this improvement through fleet expansion, new training centers and maintenance bases, and scheduling tools such as CheckrideCalendar.com. Together, these resources have reduced non-training delays and enabled students to complete the program within the new published timelines.

"From greater fleet availability with the addition of 150 factory-new planes in the last two years, to developing exclusive software that reduces checkride delays, we have been on a mission to eliminate friction at every step of becoming an airline pilot," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "ATP students do not leave their training to chance. They trust a proven no-compromise airline career solution that is backed by the resources only the nation's largest flight school can provide, to get them established in their careers as quickly as possible."

For students looking for a no-commitment way to experience the difference ATP's resources can make in their training, ATP has introduced the Career Track Discovery Program. Aspiring pilots can discover the ATP experience, aircraft, and training with this four-week course logging 23 hours towards their Private Pilot Certificate with no obligation to enroll or continue in the full career program. Learn more at ATPFlightSchool.com/discover.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

Many factors such as local weather, winter conditions, external resources, as well as individual dedication, availability, and ability can affect your training timelines and can lengthen the duration. While ATP does not guarantee program completion time, its nationwide network of resources, training centers, aircraft and examiners works to lessen the impact of delays.

SOURCE ATP Flight School