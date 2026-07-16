ATP JETS Resets the ATP CTP Market with New $2,995 Industry-Leading Price

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP JETS today announced a major reduction in the price of its FAA-approved Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP), lowering tuition to $2,995.

The new price establishes ATP JETS as the nation's lowest-priced ATP CTP provider while delivering the industry's most established program. More than 30,000 pilots have completed ATP CTP with ATP JETS, making it the largest provider of the FAA-mandated course required before taking the Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) knowledge test.

ATP JETS today announced a major reduction in the price of its FAA-approved Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP), lowering tuition to $2,995.

The new pricing is made possible by increased simulator availability and the operational scale of ATP JETS, allowing the company to pass those efficiencies directly to pilots pursuing airline careers.

"ATP JETS was founded on the belief that professional airline training should be accessible without compromising quality," said Shane Kelley, Vice President & Director of Operations, ATP JETS. "By expanding our training capacity, we're able to dramatically reduce the cost of ATP CTP while continuing to deliver the airline-focused training experience trusted by thousands of professional pilots."

ATP CTP is required by the Federal Aviation Administration before a pilot may take the ATM Knowledge Test—the final written examination preceding eligibility for the Airline Transport Pilot certificate. ATP JETS is making this required qualification more accessible through reducing the cost and combining it with the added convenience of four weekly class starts in Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, and Orlando, including a weekend-only option. Virtual instructor-led ground school saves on applicants' travel expenses, reducing the in-person portion to just two days.

For decades, ATP has focused on creating the most efficient path to successful airline pilot careers. This latest pricing initiative reflects that same commitment by making one of the industry's most important professional qualifications more affordable than ever before.

Enrollment is now open for the six-day ATP CTP courses at the new tuition rate of $2,995 and can be scheduled online in minutes at ATPFlightSchool.com/ctp.



About ATP JETS

ATP JETS is a FAA Part 142 Training Center providing ATP Certification Training Programs (ATP CTP), aircraft type rating courses, and advanced airline training. As part of ATP Flight School, ATP JETS has trained more than 30,000 pilots through ATP CTP and is committed to providing professional, airline-focused training that prepares pilots for successful careers with the nation's airlines.

14 CFR part 142 programs provided by ATP Jet Simulation, Inc.

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SOURCE ATP Flight School