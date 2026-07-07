ATP Flight School Brings Airline Pilot Training to Northern Colorado With New Fort Collins Location

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ATP Flight School

Jul 07, 2026, 10:00 ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School is expanding its Colorado footprint with the opening of a new training center at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Fort Collins. The new location joins ATP's existing Colorado centers at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC), Centennial Airport (APA), and Colorado Springs Airport (COS), expanding access to professional, airline-focused flight training.

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ATP Flight School is expanding its Colorado footprint with the opening of a new training center at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Fort Collins.
ATP Flight School is expanding its Colorado footprint with the opening of a new training center at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in Fort Collins.

Both the full-time Airline Career Pilot Program and part-time Flex Commercial Pilot Program are available at the Fort Collins location. Students can begin with zero experience and work toward an airline career, supported by ATP's 38 airline-backed Career Tracks™, access to every regional airline cadet program, and structured career progression to major airlines like American, Delta, and United.

"Airline pilots are in demand and it's anticipated that all three majors will increase hiring to the maximum capacity extent possible in the second half of 2026.1 This presents a tremendous career opportunity for students in the Fort Collins area," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "The pilot shortage has driven first-year pay at many airlines into the six figures, with no college degree required, meaning graduates can get an immediate return on their investment after just one year and be on the path to a $10 million career. Unlike recreational flight schools, ATP provides students with a complete, no-compromise, airline career solution, so they can quickly establish their career and start flying as a professional pilot." 

The Fort Collins location joins ATP's network of 89 training centers across the country. Students benefit from a proprietary airline-oriented curriculum, unmatched checkride and examiner coordination, an advanced fleet backed by predictive maintenance and 24/7 safety monitoring, and full career support through ATP career services.

ATP is now enrolling at Northern Colorado Regional Airport, with classes starting every Monday. Students ready to take the next step, can get started with a no-obligation introductory flight and explore airline pilot training firsthand. Schedule online at ATPFlightSchool.com/schedule-flight

About ATP Flight School
ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

Media Contact
Michael Arnold
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
(904) 595-7950

Forward-looking statements in this press release involve a number of preconditions, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual or implied results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Hiring figures and projections referenced herein are based on public statements made by third parties at industry events and are subject to change.

1 Aero Crew Solutions, "Airline Hiring Updates: FedEx Signup Deadline Today," email newsletter, June 2026, https://myemail.constantcontact.com/FEDEX-SIGNUP-DEADLINE-TODAY.html?soid=1141460378224&aid=bJXK4MC1nAg.

SOURCE ATP Flight School

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