ATP Flight School Addresses Pilot Shortage With New Southwest Location in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School's newest training center is now open at the Tucson International Airport. Part of a nationwide network of 38 locations, the Tucson facility marks ATP's third location in Arizona, complementing operations in Mesa and Scottsdale.

ATP Flight School

The strategic location of the new Arizona location makes airline-oriented flight training more accessible in the southwest, addressing the mounting pilot shortage. Offering the Airline Career Pilot Program, students training in Tucson are now able to take advantage of the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. Starting with zero experience, students can achieve pilot certification in just nine months. Benefits like a guaranteed flight instructor job allow graduates to quickly gain experience and meet airline hiring requirements, while partnerships with 20 air carriers provide a streamlined path to all major airlines.

"As the leading supplier of pilots to the nation's airlines, ATP remains focused on serving its customers with the most professional training in the industry," said Michael Arnold, ATP Flight School Director of Marketing. "We are committed to providing students with a complete career solution that allows them to gain certification at a fixed-cost in the shortest timeframe, with the resources and airline connections they need to take their careers further faster."

Students training at the Tucson facility will utilize ATP's fleet of Cessna 172 Skyhawks. These aircraft are part of a 2019 fleet order for up to 100 airplanes, placing the latest in glass cockpit technology directly in students' hands to prepare them for their career. ATP's dedicated network of 14 maintenance centers professionally maintains the reliability of this young fleet. Located at the nearby Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport is the largest of these maintenance bases, where ATP also operates its exclusive CFI Academy and provides training for Arizona State University's (ASU) professional pilot program.

While pristine aircraft keep students training on-time and on-budget, advantages such as full financing, airline-sponsored tuition reimbursement, and airline cadet programs address the pilot shortage head-on by making the airline pilot career more attainable. ATP was the nation's first flight school to pioneer airline-paid tuition reimbursement, in partnership with Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. Most recently, students are now able to earn up to $15,000 in financial assistance through the airline during training, with an additional $7,500 paid during their first year as an airline pilot.

ATP's Arizona instructor group was recently recognized as the best in the region by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). Combined with the Southwest's consistent weather and ATP's industry-leading curriculum, students training in Tucson now have access to the most efficient path to an airline pilot career – proven by nearly 700 graduates placed at airlines in the last 12 months.

Class dates at the Tucson training center start each Monday. To schedule a tour or Admissions Flight, call 904-595-7950. For more information, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

