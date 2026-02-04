ATP Flight School Begins Taking Delivery of Over 30 Aircraft in 2026

As the nation's largest producer of commercial multi-engine pilots, ATP has long relied on the Seminole as a staple of its fleet. With over 100 in service, ATP students fly with confidence in a proven, reliable multi-engine trainer. The Seminole delivery was followed by the first of 27 Cessna 172 Skyhawks being delivered throughout 2026.

In the last two years, ATP has added 144 factory-new Skyhawks to its fleet. Orders for the Skyhawk extend into 2027, providing its airline-bound students with access to one of the youngest, most advanced training fleets at scale.

Each year, ATP's fleet of 658 aircraft flies 600,000 hours—a capability that can only be supported with this unmatched investment in aircraft . The reliability and safety of ATP's operations exceed the national average for general aviation flight instruction by a factor of ten. ATP's maintenance network of 26 Tech Ops bases is integral to this reliability, with a predictive and proactive approach to maintenance that exceeds regulatory standards, reduces downtime, and enhances operational safety for students.

"With ATP training 25% of all regional airline new hire pilots, our investment in fleet growth is crucial in keeping pace with demand for ATP-trained pilots," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "As the nation's most trusted provider of airline pilots, only ATP has the aircraft and resource capability to consistently deliver a proven, no-compromise airline career solution to over 2,500 students each year."

