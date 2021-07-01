ATP Flight School Establishes Partnership With Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School and Sun Country Airlines announce a new pilot hiring partnership and a direct pathway for ATP graduates to join Sun Country as Boeing 737 First Officers.

ATP Flight School partners with Sun Country Airlines providing a direct pathway for ATP graduates to join Sun Country as Boeing 737 First Officers.

Recommended ATP graduates can apply for the Sun Country Direct Program while gaining flight experience as ATP instructors. After successful interviews, applicants receive a conditional job offer allowing them to progress directly to Sun Country after reaching 1,500 flight hours and completing an enhanced Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP). Tailored jet transition training with ATP, including full-motion Boeing 737 simulator experience, prepares applicants to join Sun Country as First Officers.

ATP is the nation's largest flight school and leading supplier of professionally trained airline pilot applicants. Combined with ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program, Sun Country Direct Program participants are on the fastest track to become airline pilots.

"ATP is proud to partner with Sun Country on providing graduates and instructors with the opportunity to advance and establish their career quickly at a growing national airline," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School.

"Sun Country is proud to partner with premier flight schools such as ATP to ensure the quality of our future pilot supply," said O.C. Miller, Vice President Flight Operations at Sun Country Airlines. "We have worked closely with them to enhance the jet transition course on the B737, a course that will improve pilot skills and set them up for success as an airline pilot here at Sun Country Airlines."

With airlines hiring and a post-pandemic pilot shortage facing the industry, ATP is currently reviewing and selecting candidates for the Sun Country Direct Program.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/multimedia.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Director of Marketing

ATP Flight School

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

Related Images

atp-flight-school-partners-with.jpg

ATP Flight School Partners with Sun Country Airlines

ATP Flight School partners with Sun Country Airlines providing a direct pathway for ATP graduates to join Sun Country as Boeing 737 First Officers.

SOURCE ATP Flight School