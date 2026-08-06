ATP Flight School Launches $5K Program for Students to Start Airline Pilot Career Training

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has launched the Career Track Discovery Program, a low-cost, low-commitment way to explore aviation and start an airline pilot career. Students begin with zero experience and fly 23 hours toward their future Private Pilot certificate while completing the first four weeks of ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program for just $4,995 — all without the commitment of the full nine-month, $123,995 career program.

ATP Flight School has launched the Career Track Discovery Program, a low-cost, low-commitment way to explore aviation and start an airline pilot career.

Throughout the Career Track Discovery Program, students train with structure using ATP's proprietary airline-oriented curriculum, complete ATP Elevate Private Pilot Ground School, and receive full access to ATP's training resources. Every lesson and flight hour is logged in their FAA logbook and counts toward their future pilot certificates. Alongside learning to fly, students explore the career itself, with the opportunity to meet with airline recruiters visiting ATP training centers and map their career with ATP's Career Services team.

At less than $225 per hour, the Career Track Discovery Program delivers ATP's professional career training and world-class resources for less than students would typically pay for flight time with an instructor elsewhere.

Students who decide to continue may transition directly into ATP's full-time Airline Career Pilot Program or part-time Flex Commercial Pilot Program. The training students complete, along with the entire cost of the Career Track Discovery Program, is credited to their full career program.

"Becoming an airline pilot opens the door to a fulfilling and rewarding ten-million-dollar career. With Boeing projecting the need for 122,000 pilots1 and major airlines increasing hiring2 with no four-year degree required, there's never been a better time to get started," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "Everyone's heard the old advice to 'get started with a private' before committing to a full career program. But that misses the built-in structure, resources, and support required to actually reach the finish line. The Career Track Discovery Program provides that structure while reducing the financial barrier and upfront commitment."

The Career Track Discovery Program is available at over 85 ATP training centers nationwide, with classes beginning each Monday. Students may complete the program full-time over four weeks or train around school and work. To get started, learn more and schedule online at atpflightschool.com/discover.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(904) 595-7950

Forward-looking statements in this press release involve a number of preconditions, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual or implied results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Hiring figures and projections referenced herein are based on public statements made by third parties at industry events and are subject to change.

1 Boeing, "2026 Pilot and Technician Outlook," industry report, July 2026, https://www.boeing.com/content/dam/boeing/v2/products/pilot-technician-outlook/pdf/2026-pto-download.pdf.

2 Aero Crew Solutions, "Delta's Reliability Issues Fuel Pilot Hiring," Airline Hiring Updates, July 2026, https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Delta-Reliability-Issues-Fuel-Pilot-Hiring.html?soid=1141460378224&aid=AFFWVBFDgkc.

SOURCE ATP Flight School