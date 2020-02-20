ATP Flight School Opens Airline Pilot Training Center in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School's newest Texas training center will open March 2, 2020, at the San Antonio International Airport. Part of a nationwide network of 40 locations, this new facility is ATP's seventh in the state, including operations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

ATP Flight School instructor trains student pilot.

The new San Antonio training center will be solely focused on the development of future airline pilots, which ATP has specialized in for over 35 years. Starting from zero experience, students at the San Antonio location can earn their pilot certification in just nine months through the Airline Career Pilot Program. This airline career solution provides aspiring pilots in the area with the training resources and airline connections needed to become an airline pilot at a fixed cost, in the shortest time frame possible.

Students graduating from the San Antonio location can benefit from ATP partnerships with over 20 U.S. airlines. In conjunction with ATP's airline-oriented training, these agreements provide graduates with up to $17,500 in airline-paid tuition reimbursement and accelerated career tracks to the major airlines. For example, ATP students can chart their path to American Airlines through the Envoy Air Cadet program or, with ATP's United Airlines partnership, can take advantage of a tailored, direct career path to the airline.

"As the leading supplier of pilots to the nation's airlines, ATP has placed nearly 700 graduates in the last 12 months," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "We are excited to open our San Antonio training center and provide aspiring airline pilots the training solution that has been proven by so many successful graduates."

ATP's fleet of 398 aircraft will support San Antonio operations, with Airline Career Pilot Program students training in Cessna 172 Skyhawks, Piper Archers, and multi-engine Piper Seminoles. While ATP has the largest training fleet in the country, it is also one of the youngest, with deliveries of aircraft from Piper and Cessna throughout 2020. These new aircraft provide students with not only a reliable platform to keep their training on-time but also equips them with the latest in glass-cockpit technology.

San Antonio class dates start March 2 and begin each Monday. For more information, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

