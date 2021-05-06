ATP Flight School Opens New Pilot Training Center in Dallas With Plans to Train 20,000 Pilots by 2030

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has opened a new advanced pilot training center at the Arlington Municipal Airport (GKY) in Arlington, TX. The modern facility represents the next evolution of ATP's 30-year presence training pilots in the Dallas area and is an integral part of addressing the post-pandemic pilot shortage.

The new Arlington facility joins ATP's 60 other locations to increase capacity and train 20,000 airline pilots over the next ten years.

Every aspect of the 13,875 square-foot facility was developed to deliver airline pilot training as efficiently as possible. Carefully designed classroom and briefing spaces complement an advanced simulator bay containing multiple flight training devices (FTDs). The ATP Arlington Campus also includes a new state-of-the-art FAA Certified Level 6 Cessna 172 FTD specifically designed for advanced training and successful certification outcomes. Dedicated ramp space provides a home to multi-engine Piper Seminoles and new Garmin G1000-equipped Cessna 172s - all meticulously cared for by ATP's onsite maintenance.

Aspiring pilots training at the facility can take advantage of the fastest track to becoming an airline pilot in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. Starting with zero experience, students graduate in just nine months and complete the Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program at nearby ATP JETS using full-motion Airbus and Boeing simulators. Partnerships with Dallas-based regional airline Envoy Air provide graduates with a direct path to a career at American Airlines, while nearly 30 additional alliances offer pathways to all other major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, and United Airlines.

"With more alumni having gone on to fly for American Airlines than any other major airline, ATP is proud to make this investment in Dallas," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "The increased capabilities of the new Arlington flight training center will be crucial in meeting the training demands of the post-pandemic pilot shortage."

With a shortage of qualified airline pilots representing 10% of the total professional pilot workforce by 2023, the Arlington facility joins ATP's 60 other locations nationwide to increase capacity and train 20,000 airline pilots over the next 10 years.

The new Arlington facility joins ATP's 60 other locations to increase capacity and train 20,000 airline pilots over the next ten years.

The modern facility represents the next evolution of ATP's 30-year presence training pilots in the Dallas area.

Carefully designed classroom and briefing spaces complement an advanced simulator bay containing multiple flight training devices (FTDs).

