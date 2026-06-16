ATP Flight School Supports SkyWest Airlines as Leading Supplier of Cadets

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School continues to deliver results, with 122 new cadets joining the SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program in May, extending ATP's position as the leading supplier of cadets to SkyWest Airlines

ATP Flight School graduate and SkyWest Airlines First Officer Jonathan Thomas.

As an Elite flight school partner, ATP provides students the opportunity to become a SkyWest cadet from day one of training, with company seniority starting immediately. Successful cadets receive priority interviews and class dates, along with a clearly defined career progression to the major airlines, if they desire. With access to 38 airline-backed Career Tracks™ and every regional airline cadet program, ATP students are positioned to pursue an airline career on the most structured, supported track available. SkyWest has consistently ranked as a top career destination for ATP graduates.

"The growth we're seeing in SkyWest cadet enrollments reflects the strength of ATP and SkyWest's partnership, and the demand for a structured, supported track to the airlines," said Ashley Pillon, Director of Airline and Corporate Partnerships, ATP Flight School. "ATP's Career Track™ to SkyWest gives students a competitive edge from day one, setting them up for a successful airline pilot career."

Aspiring pilots can learn more about ATP's Career Track™ to SkyWest Airlines in person at upcoming SkyWest open houses hosted by ATP Flight School. Events will be held in Los Angeles on August 26th and Atlanta on September 9th, giving attendees the opportunity to tour ATP facilities, connect with ATP Admissions, and learn more about becoming an airline pilot.

ATP's proven Career Tracks™ have placed more than 1,000 graduates at airlines in the last 12 months. To learn more, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

About ATP Flight School

ATP is the nation's largest flight school, providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career. For 40 years, ATP has been the leader in professional flight training, supplying pilots to airlines and corporate operators. ATPFlightSchool.com

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SOURCE ATP Flight School