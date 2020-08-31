ATP Flight School Takes Delivery of Eight New Cessna 172 Skyhawk Pistons

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School has accepted delivery of eight new Cessna Skyhawk pistons from Textron Aviation Inc. in Wichita, Kansas. The Garmin G1000 NXi-equipped aircraft join the largest training fleet in the world, now over 410 aircraft.

ATP Flight School

Driven by the anticipated long-term demand for airline pilots, the nation's next generation of airline pilots are training today and will fly the new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft in ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. As the industry recovers, current projections estimate that future demand for qualified pilots exceeds the industry's existing capabilities – a deficiency ATP is solving with the investment in new training aircraft, expanded locations, and access to historically low rates for financing career training.

The Cessna Skyhawk piston has been a proven platform in the ATP fleet, which flies nearly 30,000 flight hours each month from 50 locations, including new training centers opening this month in Cincinnati, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Oklahoma City, OK. ATP's fifteen safety-focused maintenance bases keep students training on-time with dispatch-ready airplanes, while the technologically advanced avionics suite in the new Cessna Skyhawk pistons gives students the competitive edge.

"Despite industry changes, ATP remains committed to providing students with the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing, ATP Flight School. "That means adding new competitive qualifications to the Airline Career Pilot Program, such as full-motion Boeing and Airbus simulator experience in the ATP CTP stage, and ensuring access to the best new aircraft. Our students recognize that becoming an airline pilot starts now, and ATP continues to invest in the resources they need to be competitive and ready for tomorrow's hiring."

