ATP Flight School's New Location Brings Airline-Oriented Flight Training to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening March 2, is ATP Flight School's new training center at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The facility is part of ATP's nationwide network of 40 locations and marks the school's third in the Centennial State.

ATP Flight School instructor training student.

Colorado Springs will compliment ATP's existing operations in Boulder and Centennial, offering pilots in the area with the Airline Career Pilot Program. This airline career solution takes aspiring pilots from zero experience through an airline pilot job. In nine months, pilots training with ATP in Colorado Springs earn their commercial pilot certification and are then guaranteed a paid flight instructor job to gain further flight hours and experience before moving on to fly as an airline pilot.

With the opening of this new location, career-focused students in Colorado Springs can now take advantage of ATP's 20-plus airline partnerships, which provide airline-paid tuition reimbursement and career advancement to all major U.S. airlines. Most recently, ATP announced a partnership with Denver-based United Airlines, where students have the opportunity to join a tailored accelerated path to the airline.

"ATP's new training center brings a proven airline career path to aspiring pilots in Colorado Springs," said Michael Arnold, Director of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "As the leading provider of pilots to the nation's airlines, we are committed to providing Coloradans the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career with quality, professional airline-oriented flight training."

Supported by ATP's training fleet of 398 aircraft – the largest in the nation – students at the Colorado Springs location will fly ATP's Cessna 172 Skyhawk aircraft. These modern, state-of-the-art airplanes feature the Garmin G1000 NXi electronic flight deck, equipping students with the latest in glass-cockpit technology as they prepare for their future airline career. Part of a 2019 fleet order for up to 100 new aircraft, each Skyhawk is reliably maintained by ATP in nearby Centennial, providing a dependable training platform.

As classes start in March, ATP's new location will be Colorado Springs' flight training center solely dedicated to the development of future airline pilots, offering a structured, accelerated career path. For more information, visit ATPFlightSchool.com.

Media Contact

Michael Arnold

Director of Marketing

ATP Flight School

904-595-7950

pr@atpflightschool.com

Related Images

atp-flight-school-training-center.jpg

ATP Flight School Training Center

ATP Flight School instructor training student.

Related Links

ATP Flight School Program Information

ATP Flight School Colorado Springs Information

SOURCE ATP Flight School