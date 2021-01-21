ATP Flightdocs Chosen by Kalitta Charters II as Maintenance Tracking Partner

"We are excited about the adoption of the Flightdocs Maintenance platform. The technological innovation and the capabilities of the software along with the mobile applications are a game-changer for how we operate," explained David McDade, IT Manager. "We were extremely impressed with how they present solutions and their commitment to customer service and that personal touch."

"Kalitta Charters II was especially impressed with how Flightdocs allowed for a clear and concise fleet view and analysis," notes VP of Sales for ATP, Rhiannon Silvashy. "The Flightdocs platform's mobile capabilities and fully compliant electronic signature empowers personnel to quickly and efficiently capture the data, creating auditable records for both the aircraft and the operation."

Flightdocs maintenance tracking software is a powerful suite of software solutions designed and developed to support the aviation industry. The innovative and agile approach to development optimizes technology to deliver a seamless and single source for your maintenance, inventory, and operational needs. Coupled with native mobile applications and industry-recognized certifications for security and reliability, Flightdocs has the tools, service, and support required for today's aircraft and fleet operations.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP's innovative product lines, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP's products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.

