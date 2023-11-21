ATP.art Releases Dynamic Findings Championing the Intersection of Art and Commercial Design

News provided by

Artrepreneur

21 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their commercial design white paper, a results-focused exploration into the transformative power of art within the commercial design industry.

Taking inspiration from examples as varied as the ancient world's Roman frescos to modern day industry innovators, this deep dive also looks towards science and psychology for compelling evidence, definitively proving that smart investments in art curation establish powerful visual identities and emotionally impactful guest experiences. Grace Cho CEO explains, "As many architects and designers have told us already, we fill a huge gap.  Art is the last step of the design process that takes a ton of time, and this is time that they can't bill to clients. By partnering with us, they eliminate that hassle and secure art that elevates the desired look and feel of the new space. "

This white paper demonstrates that not taking shortcuts when it comes to art selection creates elevated, emotionally resonant experiences that lead to a loyal, repeat customer base while also showcasing innovative ways that companies can approach their visual problems. From helping customers foster a deeper connection with the local environment to promoting emotional health and feelings of connectivity, Artrepreneur effectively demonstrates that prioritizing a corporate art collection elevates a brand into a beacon of commercial excellence.

This white paper also supports its findings by examining fascinating scientific principles such as the Aesthetic Arousal Theory, the Emotional Resonance Principle, and the Mirror Neuron System. These theories offer a glimpse into the human psyche while ultimately validating the importance of thoughtful art selections for commercial designers.

About Artrepreneur and ATP.art

Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects commercial art buyers with curated works. ATP.art is a full-service commercial art consultancy for leading companies and the first platform for the arts to earn Certified B Corporation status.

SOURCE Artrepreneur

Also from this source

ATP.art Releases a Cutting Edge Look at the Impact of Art in the Hospitality Sector

ATP.art Releases a Cutting Edge Look at the Impact of Art in the Hospitality Sector

Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, announces the publication of their hospitality white paper, a solution-driven deep...
Neiman Marcus and ATP.art Partner on Brand Activations Nationwide

Neiman Marcus and ATP.art Partner on Brand Activations Nationwide

Commercial arts consultancy ATP.art and Neiman Marcus have partnered on activating retail locations nationwide with bespoke commissions by renowned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.