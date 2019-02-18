ATPTrucks to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Including Bitcoin Diamond

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive specialist ATPTrucks has announced that it will accept payments in cryptocurrency, powered by e-commerce project Chimpion. Founded in 2007, ATPtrucks specializes in truck performance, upgrades, parts and accessories. By now accepting an array of coins that includes Bitcoin Diamond (BCD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Dash, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Zcoin (XZC), ATPTrucks is making its inventory of tens of thousands of truck parts available to the world.

"At ATPTrucks we live and breathe trucks, and we're committed to providing top-notch customer service to all of our walk-in and online customers," said founder Rob Coddens. "Accepting cryptocurrency payments means that we can reach more customers and provide them with a fast and affordable payment method that they can trust."

With the option of paying in cryptocurrency, customers around the world now have unprecedented access to ATPTrucks' vast collection of quality truck parts and accessories. Furthermore, thanks to drastically reduced transaction fees (less than a penny), eliminated currency conversion fees, and freedom from chargebacks, ATPTrucks is able to pass on even more savings to their customers.

Over the past several years, cryptocurrency has emerged as the next evolution of currency, thanks to its convenience, cost effectiveness, and decentralization. Designed as a means of transaction as peer-to-peer electronic cash, it matches the functionality of traditional fiat currency and goes beyond in efficiency, accessibility, and security. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was launched in 2009, and hundreds of other digital currencies have since followed.

About ATPTrucks

For over 10 years, Adrenaline Truck Performance (ATPTrucks) has provided customers with extensive expertise in truck performance, upgrades, parts and accessories. With tens of thousands of parts in stock, ATPTrucks' close supplier relationships allow them to purchase, market and sell almost any truck or SUV product at the most competitive prices.

Staffed with passionate truck experts, ATPTrucks is ready to answer any question about GM, Dodge, Ford or import trucks and SUVs. The employees at ATPTrucks live and breathe the automotive life and have pushed their trucks to the limits. ATPTrucks has built a foundation on quality and the company's employees have experience installing, testing, and using the majority of products for sale. With years of experience and knowledge, the specialists at ATPTrucks will make sure you are taken care of.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a cryptocurrency e-commerce platform that enables any merchant to begin accepting cryptocurrency payments online. By holding Chimpion's Banana Token (BNANA), merchants can gain access to Chimpion's robust crypto e-commerce platform for free, without needing to pay a monthly subscription fee. Chimpion was developed using technology from Shopping Cart Elite, Paytomat, and Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) and combines comprehensive e-commerce features with convenient payment processing.

Chimpion's primary goal is to drive the adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment solution by operating a rich e-commerce platform centered around digital assets. New startups and established merchants alike can become part of Chimpion's vast network to take advantage of its fast and affordable transactions and user-friendly infrastructure.

About Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond is a Bitcoin fork that was created to solve the slow transaction confirmations and high threshold requirements of Bitcoin. Through BCD Pay, business owners are able to offer their products to a global market without needing to absorb expensive fees from international payments. Furthermore, with BCD Pay, business owners do not have to worry about costly chargebacks from indecisive or fraudulent customers.

Earlier this year, BCD debuted BCD Bazaar, an international marketplace that gives customers access to a wide range of products from across the world by accepting payments in Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) or Bitcoin (BTC).

