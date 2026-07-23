atQor Earns Microsoft Frontier Partner Status for AI Delivery

The recognition validates atQor's ability to unite Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions and Security for customers in financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and public sector.

AHMEDABAD, India, MISSISSAUGA, ON and SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atQor, a Microsoft-focused AI and data platform company, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Frontier Partner status, with its nomination led by Microsoft India and recognition extending across Canada, the United States and India.

atQor holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, the Support Services designation, Azure Expert MSP status, Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner recognition and ten Advanced Specializations.

atQor Microsoft Frontier Partner logo

"Our engineers do not wait for a mandate to use AI, they build with it every day, and that is what Microsoft recognized," said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO of atQor India. "Earlier this year, our teams built and deployed more than two hundred production AI agents in a single seventy-two-hour engineering event, and twenty-five of those are now live on Microsoft Marketplace. This nomination was led by Microsoft India, and it reflects the discipline our customers see across every industry we serve."

"The Frontier Partner designation recognizes organizations that are helping customers move beyond AI experimentation and into business transformation. atQor has consistently invested across Microsoft's AI, data, cloud, and security stack while building the Go-To-Market and delivery capabilities required to create measurable customer outcomes. We are pleased to see atQor join this distinguished group of partners and look forward to their continued contribution to AI adoption across industries," said Om Batra, Channel Partner Sales Leader, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

"The most successful AI partners are those that can bridge innovation with operational excellence. atQor has built competencies spanning Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI, Security, and Copilot while maintaining a strong focus on delivery quality and governance. Their Frontier Partner recognition reflects the technical maturity and execution capability needed to help customers scale AI with confidence," said Sanjeev Sharma, Director Tech Sales and Partner CTO, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

For customers, the recognition means fewer handoffs: one firm carrying the work from the first Microsoft Fabric workshop through the AI agent in production, instead of a customer coordinating several vendors to get there. atQor applies this across financial services, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and public sector organizations in Canada, the United States and India, continuing the relationship through managed Azure operations once systems are live.

Pushkaraj and the India team led this global recognition, according to Kartik Shah, Founder of atQor, who said Canada and U.S. teams, led by Co-Founder and Global COO Greg Kachhadiya, already hold themselves to that same standard.

About atQor: atQor is a Microsoft-focused AI and data platform company that helps enterprises move AI from pilot to production. Founded in 2002, the company operates across Canada, the United States and India, and holds CSP Direct authorization including Azure Gov Cloud in US. atQor maintains ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications. Learn more at atQor.com.

Media Contact: Ramanuj Zawar, [email protected]. United States: +1-844-294-5383. Canada: +1-289-290-4490. India: +91-706-904-3269.

SOURCE atQor