ATR Boosts Lehigh Valley Business Community with Purchase of 2 New Mack Semi Trucks

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce major fleet expansions are underway as 2 new Mack Semi Trucks are added to the national fleet.

While many ITAD and Electronic Recycling companies may have been content idling through the pandemic focused on how to survive, ATR has been enthusiastically pursuing ways to thrive.

As 2021 objectives came into focus, it became evident that customers would greatly benefit from additional cost-effective logistics services that do not sacrifice efficiency, reliability, or security. ATR quickly instituted touch-free options, improved remote work and meeting capabilities, and offered unprecedented discounts across the board but ATR is not stopping there.

"The strategy is to not just work harder, but to work smarter as well," said Dave Ehresman, Fleet Manager for Technology Recycling. "The new 2020 AN64T Mack Trucks will reduce maintenance costs and downtime, while improving reliability and efficiency".

In January ATR announced the opening of a new 30,000 sq./ft. facility located near Allentown PA with plans to open another along the East Coast by year end. The new facility and trucks will reduce the need for LTL (Less than Truckload) carrier assistance and provide a secure chain of custody for assets under ATR ITAD management.

The ATR fleet includes a wide range of vehicles that include lift-gate equipped box trucks, commercial cargo vans, remote shredders, inventory control devices, and sophisticated vehicular tracking technologies. These devices allow trained ATR staff to perform many of the same inventory and secure destruction services at customer locations.

Additionally, designated drop-and-hook locations where ATR drivers can quickly exchange trailers along national logistics routes improve efficiency, reduce overhead, and allow our drivers to return home at night.

About ATR

ATR is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company that has been family owned and operated since 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates our client's risk from the hazards associated with bankruptcies and private equity partnership and financing models. ATR provides secure reverse logistics & guaranteed destruction programs, free online reporting, transparent profit-sharing programs with quarterly P&L statements, and a wide range of recycling and asset management programs that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. Visit ATR online at www.ATRecycle.com for more information or to chat with the customer service team.

