ATR Opens New ITAD and Electronics Recycling Facility in Allentown, PA

This strategic expansion provides ATR with greater ability to offer convenient and expedient service to our existing base of national customers, and the opportunity to work with new regional clients in the megalopolis of D.C, Philadelphia, New York City, and Baltimore.

With this new site, we bring an expansive portfolio of certified ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) and electronics recycling services to both the Lehigh Valley and the expanding markets of the Northeast. ATR will be the first company in the region to offer U.S. State Department authorized ITAR (International Traffic and Arms Regulations) compliant destruction programs and, GSA (General Service Administration) approved pricing discounts for all levels of governmental agencies that seek responsible and sustainable recycling and ITAD services.

With the opening of our newest facility in Allentown, ATR continues to offer customers access to one of the largest networks of R2 certified electronics recycling facilities in the nation. Additionally, ATR offers the industry's most secure chain of custody via an electronically tracked, and GPS enabled fleet of vehicles, which includes remote inventory and destruction capabilities.

Allentown PA is one of the few communities nationwide to have been named a "national success story" in April 2016 by the Urban Land Institute for its downtown redevelopment efforts which have generated nearly $1 billion in new development projects since April of 2019.

If you would like more information on the products and services offered by ATR a customer service team is available to chat with on the company web site during normal business hours or by phone at 877-781-7779.

About ATR

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a Certified Woman Owned, US Based, Nationwide Company formed in 2002 with 8 locations to meet the growing needs of Business-to-Business customers seeking transparent, compliant ITAM/ITAD solutions providing one of the industry's most comprehensive electronic recycling service portfolios. Visit ATReCycle.com for additional information.

