ATRA INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 22, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel BLA; (2) accordingly, tabelecleucel's regulatory prospects were overstated; (3) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials; (4) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara's business and financial condition; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On January 12, 2026, Atara issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the EBVALLO™ (tabelecleucel) Biologics License Application (BLA) as monotherapy treatment for adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), who have received at least one prior therapy including an anti-CD20 containing regimen." Atara said that "[t]he CRL indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the EBVALLO™ BLA in its present form" because, according to the CRL, "the single arm ALLELE trial, which was previously confirmed by the FDA as adequate to support the BLA filing, is no longer considered to be adequate to provide evidence of effectiveness for accelerated approval. Furthermore, the FDA stated that the trial's interpretability is confounded due to trial study design, conduct, and analysis."

On this news, Atara's stock price fell $7.79 per share, or 56.99%, to close at $5.88 per share on January 12, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Atara's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Atara class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ATRA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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