ATRA Investors Have Opportunity to Join Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Atara" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ATRA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Atara announced on January 16, 2025, that it had received "a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the EBVALLOTM (tabelecleucel) Biologics License Application (BLA) as monotherapy treatment for adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), who have received at least one prior therapy including an anti-CD20 containing regimen." According to the Company, "The CRL was solely related to observations as part of a standard pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility for EBVALLO."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm