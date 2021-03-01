Atradius Collections expands its global presence with the acquisition of Gestifatura

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius Collections has acquired the Portuguese collections agency Gestifatura and expanded its presence to 34 countries.

After opening new offices in Dubai, Morocco, and Indonesia in the past two years, Atradius Collections has expanded its international presence into Portugal. The acquisition supports the long-term goals of Atradius Collections of continuously advancing its knowledge of and presence in local markets.

Knowledge of local business practices and culture is key to success in debt collections. A presence in Portugal allows Atradius Collections to provide better debt collections services to its customers with debtors in the region.

Portugal's GDP has climbed back to the level before the financial crisis and its labour market reform has increased the employment rate significantly. Even though its economy is under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Portugal's business climate is attractive and it has increasing strategic importance to businesses in Western and Southern Europe.

"Customers expect us to collect their outstanding receivables while respecting the local business practices and culture. By opening a location in Portugal, we meet those expectations and it follows our strategic direction to strengthen even more our understanding of local businesses and our service delivery," says Rudi De Greve, COO at Atradius Collections.

About Atradius Collections

Through a presence in 34 countries, Atradius Collections provides trade invoice collections services in 96% of the countries across the world. Its wide breadth of services, ranging from accounts receivable management outsourcing and third-party collections to legal collections, helps companies around the globe recover outstanding invoices and manage accounts receivable efficiently.

