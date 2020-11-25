Atradius: Will COVID legacy threaten profitability of European business in 2021?

Although the economic impact of the 2020 pandemic has been severe and swift, the latest Atradius Payments Practices Barometer survey results for Europe shows a region battered, but not beaten by the virus. However, the pandemic has plunged the Eurozone into recession and businesses may need more government intervention next year.

Every country polled in the region reported an increase in late payments and lengthening of DSO compared to pre-pandemic levels. The UK and the Netherlands reported year-on-year increases in overdue invoices of 81% and 75% respectively. Eastern Europe reported an average increase of 88%. A significant percentage of businesses reported a negative impact on cash flow and revenue, particularly in Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Clear new trends have emerged with businesses altering their payment practices in response to the economic downturn. Many businesses increased payment terms. The majority did so in a bid to increase their competitiveness and encourage sales. However, a sizeable proportion reported providing credit to support their customers with short-term finance.

Despite a dramatic surge in late payments and a substantial number of businesses reporting liquidity stress, business confidence is largely buoyant. Although many countries are now entering a second lockdown, significant numbers of businesses are optimistic about the outlook for next year.

Much of this apparent business confidence has been driven by government support. Although differing in approach and scope, many governments in the surveyed countries enacted business support programmes. Continued support will be vital for many businesses next year. The insolvency environment is likely to be heightened, with travel, tourism and hospitality sectors expected to be hardest hit.

However, like the virus itself, there are many unknowns. Much will depend on the evolution of the virus and the efficacy of any potential vaccine. In the meantime, businesses plan to use a range of credit management techniques to protect their cash flow.

Andreas Tesch, Chief Market Officer of Atradius, said: "World trade is expected to shrink by about 15% this year. Without exception, every country polled in Europe reported an increase in late payments, which corresponds to an average two-thirds increase on pre-pandemic figures for the whole region. For several years to come, global and local economies will have to cope with the effects of this crisis, which is likely to have a substantial impact on corporate insolvencies. However, the results of our survey in Europe reveal that businesses throughout the region are reacting firmly to the challenging economic conditions, and protecting their accounts receivables from the risk of insolvency in a strategic manner. A significant proportion of survey respondents stated their businesses have used credit insurance during the pandemic, and intend to continue using it next year. This is a clear message that businesses are fighting back, building trade where possible. Looking forward to 2021, it is encouraging to see how many businesses remain optimistic about the future".

The Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey was conducted during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with businesses from 20 countries across Eastern and Western Europe. The results were benchmarked against last year's poll to provide clear pre-pandemic to pandemic trends. Survey reports can be found on each country and region in the Publications section of the Atradius website.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

For further information:

Head Office

Christine Gerryn

Director of Group Communication & Commercial Development

Phone.: +31-20-553-2047

E-mail: [email protected]

https://group.atradius.com

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341678/Atradius_Payment_Practices_Barometer_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Atradius

Related Links

https://group.atradius.com

