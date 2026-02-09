ATRenew Discusses Strategies for Scaling Global Circularity at Circular Markets London

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced it engaged as the only voice from China in high-level dialogue on the infrastructure requirements for scaling the global circular economy at Circular Markets London on February 4, 2026. Organized by CCS Insight, a global analyst company providing valuable insights and analysis to navigate the complex technology landscape, the event brought together telecom and circular economy industry leaders for focused discussions on global circularity practices and outlook.

Mr. Jeremy Ji, ATRenew's Head of Corporate Strategy and International Business, participated in the "The Economics of Refurbishment" panel discussion alongside executives from Swappie, Cashify and WeSellCellular. The discussion centred on regional market dynamics, the recycling value chain, compliant value-added supply chains, and cross-border policies and opportunities.

During the discussion, Mr. Ji highlighted the structural differences between China's pre-owned electronics market and its Western counterparts. While North America and Europe rely on carrier-dominated models with consolidated collection channels, Mr. Ji explained that China's ecosystem remains an open market, where supply flows through dispersed networks with ATRenew as a leading aggregator on the recycling end.

Addressing these unique market conditions, Mr. Ji detailed how ATRenew has built the automated operational infrastructure necessary to standardize non-standard assets into a consistent, high-quality, and compliant global supply chain at scale. As China's consumption market evolves and trade-in programs become an increasingly important source of supply, the Company aims to bridge domestic supply with global circular value chains—connecting one of the world's largest device markets to growing international demand for quality pre-owned products.

"Participating in Circular Markets London provided a valuable platform to exchange views with peers across the global ecosystem," said Mr. Ji. "As China's leading platform for pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services, we view the country's open market structure and growing trade-in participation as essentials to become a new pole in the global circular market. The challenge for Chinese companies is to set higher standards for China-version specs by aligning advantages in local sourcing with international standards and quality expectations. We look forward to exploring business opportunities in the international market as we build up more operational capabilities to bridge the gaps."

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

ATRenew Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ATRenew Inc.