ATRenew Inc. Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 8, 2026. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.atrenew.com.

The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, ATRenew Inc., 12/F, Tower 6, KIC Corporate Avenue, 433 Songhu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. is a pioneer in technology-driven recycling and trade-in solutions for consumer products in China. Since inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, reducing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer products by facilitating recycling, trade-ins and distribution that prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Powered by proprietary technologies and a scalable platform ecosystem, ATRenew enhances transaction efficiency and pricing transparency for consumers and merchants alike while advancing circular economy standards in China. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

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ATRenew Inc.

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SOURCE ATRenew Inc.