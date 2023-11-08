ATRenew Recognized by the Reuters Responsible Business Awards 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its recognition by the Reuters Responsible Business Awards 2023 in the Circular Transition category. ATRenew was 'Highly Commended' by the independent panel of 25 expert judges, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Established in 2009, the Reuters Responsible Business Awards serve as a standard for sustainable business leadership, recognizing influential companies worldwide for their contributions to business, society, and the environment. In a highly competitive field of industry leaders, ATRenew garnered high acclaim from the judges. The panel specifically noted, "When judges were considering how they defined impact and scalability for this category, ATRenew's stood out. They demonstrated impressive aspects of innovation, development of technology, and business transformation." See the winners for 2023: https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-awards/winners

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are delighted to have been 'Highly Commended' by the Reuters Responsible Business Awards. As a 'Tech + Environment' company, we have consistently dedicated ourselves to the circular economy, embracing pre-owned product recycling and resale services as a sustainable business model. Since 2022, we have not only championed the recycling and reuse of pre-owned consumer electronics, but have also broadened our range of recyclable categories, yielding positive results. Furthermore, ATRenew is the first in its industry to disclose its carbon emissions reduction initiatives and has published ESG reports for three consecutive years, reflecting our ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility."

As a pioneer in the green industry, ATRenew is committed to leading the second-hand consumer electronics industry towards standardized, scaled, and low-carbon operations through technological and business model innovations. Going forward, ATRenew will continue to adhere to the principles of sustainability, leveraging innovation to drive the circular economy and further promote environmentally friendly recycling and sustainable development within the industry.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

ATRenew Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

ICR LLC.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-212-537-0461

Media Contact

ATRenew Inc.

Email: pr@atrenew.com

SOURCE ATRenew Inc.