ATRENNE CERTIFIED TO ISO 13485 FOR MEDICAL DEVICE DESIGN

BROCKTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrenne, a Celestica company, (TSX:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) today announced it has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for medical device design.

Based in Brockton MA, Atrenne is a leader in designing, developing, and deploying industrial embedded computers. Achieving ISO 13485 certifies the company for the design of medical products including components, integrated assemblies and embedded computing platforms.

"ISO 13485 certification enables us to expand our expertise in systems design to help our global healthcare customers deliver products at the highest levels of quality and demonstrate full regulatory compliance," said Chris Boutilier, President and CEO. "We have been serving customers in highly-regulated markets for almost 50 years, and are excited that we can now apply our commitment to quality and rigor to help medical device companies overcome design challenges and meet the high demand for their products."

About Atrenne

Atrenne, a Celestica company, is an advanced, vertically integrated, component and custom system provider serving aerospace, defense, healthcare, computing, communications, and other technology-driven industries. Atrenne delivers custom, integrated components, electronic packaging, fabricated metal, electronic assemblies, and manufacturing services to customers across the globe. With nearly 50 years of experience, Atrenne provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management. www.atrenne-cs.com

