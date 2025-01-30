Atreo and N-SIDE Announce Preferred Partnership to Optimize Clinical Trial Operations

Atreo's Partnership with N-SIDE Integrates Modern RTSM Solutions with Advanced Forecasting Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, Inc., a next generation Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) technology company, has announced a strategic preferred partnership with N-SIDE, a global pioneer in clinical trial optimization through cutting-edge analytics. This collaboration aims to empower pharmaceutical and biotech companies with seamlessly integrated solutions, enabling faster drug development and improved operational efficiency.

As part of the partnership, Atreo's advanced RTSM platform will integrate with N-SIDE's innovative Supply App, providing clients with end-to-end visibility, automation, and data-driven decision-making tools for clinical trial management. This synergy will ensure enhanced forecasting, supply chain efficiency, and operational excellence, leading to better outcomes for sites, teams, and, ultimately, patients.

"At Atreo, we're committed to modernizing how clinical trials are managed by reducing complexity and ensuring agility," said Ryan Harrison, CEO at Atreo. "Our partnership with N-SIDE aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering 'Time Better Spent for Clinical Teams, Sites, and Patients.' Together, we'll equip our clients with the tools they need to bring life-saving treatments to market faster."

N-SIDE echoes this enthusiasm. Cyrille Dejemeppe, VP Engineering at N-SIDE, stated, "Our collaboration with Atreo underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced analytics and integrating with modern technology solutions to simplify clinical trial operations. By partnering with Atreo, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to the clinical trial ecosystem, from forecasting to execution."

The preferred partnership reflects the shared vision of Atreo and N-SIDE to optimize clinical trial processes while ensuring patient needs remain at the forefront. With this collaboration, sponsors can expect minimized waste, reduced costs, and accelerated timelines—all powered by best-in-class technology and innovation.

About Atreo

Atreo is a modern RTSM company, comprised of experienced clinical technology experts, that has created the next generation of RTSM platform. Atreo helps clinical teams to modernize the RTSM experience with unmatched agility and simplicity by leveraging advanced technology and testing practices. Atreo has solved all common RTSM challenges, offering numerous advantages, with a specific emphasis on:

Speed: 1 – 2 Week RTSM build from Kickoff to Launch

Collaborative RTSM Design: RTSM configured prior to Kickoff Meeting

Agility: System changes at no cost and unmatched quality

About N-SIDE



N-SIDE is a trusted partner for life sciences and energy organizations, delivering cutting-edge software and services to optimize critical resources and make data-driven decisions. With over 20 years of expertise in the clinical trial supply chain, we collaborate with 65% of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies to streamline clinical supply forecasting and planning. Powered by advanced applied mathematics and AI, our solutions accelerate clinical plans, reduce costs by up to 50%, and mitigate risks. By combining deep industry expertise with transformative technology, we empower clinical supply leaders to make faster, safer, and smarter decisions—ensuring life-changing medications reach patients efficiently and sustainably.

