Atreo Marks 100th Study Launch, Accelerating the Shift to Next-Generation RTSM

100% Client Retention & Continued Sponsor Investment Fuel Atreo's Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreo, the leader in next-generation Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) technology, today announced the successful launch of its 100th study. Reaching this milestone reflects growing market demand for a more agile and scalable alternative to legacy IRT systems.

As global pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs, and CRO partners continue to invest in agile clinical infrastructure, Atreo's momentum signals a clear shift in sponsor expectations. Study teams increasingly require highly configurable RTSM solutions that can move at the pace of modern science, without the delays, rigidity, and resource-heavy operating models historically associated with traditional providers.

A Vision Validated by the Market

"Reaching 100 studies in such a short period is more than a milestone—it is validation of our vision," said Ryan Harrison, Co-founder & CEO of Atreo. "We founded Atreo with the belief that the limitations of legacy IRT could be solved through continuous platform innovation, thoughtful design, and a modern delivery model. With more than 70 projected study launches in 2026 alone, supported by a relatively lean and highly experienced team, we believe this momentum demonstrates what is possible when technology is built to scale."

Trusted by Clinical Teams, Proven Through Retention

"Atreo's growth is built on the strength and diversity of our client partnerships," said Keaton Fonvielle, Atreo's Head of Client Services. "Our client base spans large global pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechs, CROs, and organizations of all sizes in between, all of whom are repeat customers. One of the metrics we are most proud of is our 100% client retention rate. That level of retention reflects the trust we have earned through consistent execution, strong partnership, and a highly consultative service model. At Atreo, your clinical teams are supported by RTSM experts only and always."

Eliminating the Legacy Burden

By combining continuous innovation with RTSM expertise, Atreo is redefining what sponsors should expect from their RTSM partner:

Faster Study Starts: Accelerated paths from protocol approval to First Patient In

Accelerated paths from protocol approval to First Patient In Rapid Change Management: System updates delivered in days, not months

System updates delivered in days, not months Experts Only & Always: Simplified delivery always supported by RTSM SMES.

About Atreo

Atreo's mission is to build scalable and trusted RTSM solutions that redefine agility, predictability, and quality—so teams spend less time on process and more on patient progress.

SOURCE Atreo, Inc.