Atreon Orthopedics Surpasses 10,000 Surgeries with ROTIUM® Bioresorbable Wick for Rotator Cuff Repairs, Foreshadowing Rapid Expansion of Regenerative Platform

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreon Orthopedics, a Columbus-based innovator in tissue healing and regenerative technologies, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the successful use of its ROTIUM® Bioresorbable Wick in over 10,000 rotator cuff repair surgeries. This landmark achievement highlights ROTIUM's growing impact as a pioneering solution in orthopedic care, known for its potential to reduce retear rates and enhance long-term patient outcomes 1,3. The technology was featured in an award-winning scientific study published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery 2, which parallels its clinical efficacy.

The ROTIUM implant is a fully resorbable, synthetic-nanofiber scaffold designed to optimize healing at the critical tendon-bone interface in rotator cuff repairs. By supporting the body's natural healing processes and promoting better tissue integration, ROTIUM can help surgeons achieve stronger, more consistently durable repairs 1-3.

The technology's rapid adoption in the market can be attributed to three key factors:

Data-Driven Efficacy & Safety – Proven results that support positive patient outcomes.

– Proven results that support positive patient outcomes. Cost-Effectiveness – Affordable without compromising quality, appealing to price-sensitive markets.

– Affordable without compromising quality, appealing to price-sensitive markets. Ease of Use – A simplified approach to implantation that enhances surgical efficiency.

"Atreon Orthopedics is dedicated to advancing regenerative solutions that enable surgeons to deliver improved outcomes for patients while minimizing risks, costs, and procedural complexity," said Ronald Bracken, CEO of Atreon Orthopedics. "With over 600,000 rotator cuff repairs performed annually in the U.S., and many of these procedures failing to achieve proper tendon-bone healing, ROTIUM addresses an urgent need for better biologic solutions in orthopedic surgery."

The ROTIUM technology is the culmination of over 16 years of research in tissue remodeling, utilizing Electrospun engineered scaffolds. In contrast to many conventional treatments that rely on animal or human-derived tissues, ROTIUM offers a 100% synthetic solution that fully resorbs within 3-4 months, with no reported adverse reactions in patients.

Endorsements from Surgeons: "Surgeons face increasing pressure to improve patient care while managing costs. Clinical data has shown that augmenting rotator cuff repairs with ROTIUM significantly improves functional scores and long-term outcomes for my patients " 1, 3, said Dr. Brian Badman, Orthopedic Surgeon at Central Indiana Orthopedics, IN. "What sets ROTIUM apart is its unique, simplified technique that doesn't add time to surgery (just 1-2 minutes) and is priced to fit the needs of my practice. It has become the standard of care for my patients with rotator cuff tears."

Looking ahead, Atreon Orthopedics will expand its tissue remodeling platform to new tendon healing applications in the shoulder and beyond, including foot & ankle, knee, and hip, launching new products in early 2025.

"We are excited to expand our regenerative offerings to meet the growing demand from surgeons for solutions in additional orthopedic applications," Bracken added. "As we continue to innovate, we remain committed to developing transformative technologies that enhance healing and improve patient outcomes across the entire musculoskeletal system."

Atreon's ROTIUM Bioresorbable Wick is available in the US, Taiwan and other select countries worldwide. To learn more about ROTIUM please visit https://www.atreonortho.com/Press-Release/ .

About Atreon Orthopedics: Atreon Orthopedics is a leading start-up in the field of tissue regeneration, focused on developing cutting-edge, biologic solutions for orthopedic applications. By combining advanced materials science with a deep understanding of biological processes, Atreon is pioneering a new era of orthopedic care aimed at improving patient healing, reducing complications, and optimizing long-term outcomes. For more information, please visit www.atreonortho.com and follow us on LinkedIn

