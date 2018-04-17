Atrescine arrives in Panamá in April on Cable Onda

"This agreement confirms the warm welcome we got from many operators when we announced the launching of this new signal, and it's a source of particular satisfaction to us that Cable Onda is the first to carry us," says Mar Martínez-Raposo, Director of Atresmedia Internacional.

The new signal is available to Cable Onda subscribers as of now on Plan PLay HD , HFC and at 244 on the dial. "At Cable Onda we make a point of offering our clients the best content, products and solutions, helping to improve their quality of life. Through Atrescine, we're providing our subscribers with more than 7,000 titles of the best Spanish films. With this alliance, we're reiterating our commitment to our subscribers, to offer them the most innovative experience available when it comes to entertainment," said María del Carmen Arias, Assistant Director of Television at Cable Onda.

Atrescine is introducing itself this April to the Panamanian viewing public with some of the best-known titles in Spanish cinema, such as La Carta Esférica ('The Spherical Map'), an adventure story in the authentic style of the great literary classics, directed by Imanol Uribe, based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte; La Buena Estrella ('The Good Star'), starring Antonio Resines, Maribel Verdú and Jordi Mollà, is a romantic drama that won five Goya Awards; La Conjura de El Escorial (The El Escorial Conspiracy'), a historical drama that depicts the treachery of the King's secretary, Antonio Pérez and the Princess of Éboli, set against the backdrop of the court of Philip II; and La Pasión Turca ('Turkish Passion'), adapted and directed by Vicente Aranda, starring Ana Belén and based on the novel of the same name by Antonio Gala, tells the story of a young, unhappily married woman who, while traveling as a tourist in Turkey, abruptly succumbs to an overwhelming passion.

More than 7,000 titles of the best Spanish films

Atrescine was introduced at the last edition of NATPE in Miami, with the best catalogue of Spanish films of all time and all genres --more than 7,000 titles— as a result of its alliance with Video Mercury Films, the world's largest distributor of Spanish films, and owner of more than 70% of all the movies produced in Spain. In addition, the new channel will also have the titles of Atresmedia Cine, a leading film producer, having taken in more than 30 million euros with nine feature films, and 31.8% of the box-office revenue from the Spanish film industry.

