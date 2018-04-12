ATRESERIES Internacional Debuts the Fourth Season of 'Allí Abajo'

Tamar Novas, Elisa Lledó and Asier Hormaza join the series' original great cast

MADRID, Spain, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRESERIES Internacional will debut on Tuesday, April 17, its latest fiction bid: 'Allí Abajo', one of the most acclaimed series after three seasons.

'Allí Abajo', produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with Plano a Plano, maintains in this edition most of its award-winning cast of actors. María León (Carmen) and Jon Plazaola (Iñaki) will continue leading a cast made up of outstanding actors and actresses such as Mariano Peña, Óscar Terol, Nerea Garmendia, Gorka Aguinagalde, Iker Galartza, Santi Ugalde, Ane Gabarain, Maribel Salas, Carmina Barrios, Salva Reina, Noemí Ruiz, Mari Paz Sayago, Alberto López, Gorka Otxoa, Elena Irureta, David Arnaiz…among others. This season of 'Allí Abajo' will also welcome newcomers, including Tamar Novas, Elisa Lledó and Asier Hormaza.

Most of the fiction piece's technical team is also back. Chapters will be directed by Jacobo Martos and Javier Quintas, while Sonia Pastor, Esther Morales, Montaña Marchena, Luis Fabra and Sergio Vicente will be in charge of its plot.

Synopsis of the first chapter

Carmen and Iñaki are separated but are on friendly terms. However, when Iñaki is offered a chance to buy the Bar 'Kaia' and Carmen is offered the directorship of the clinic, they realize that the separation is not working for them.

Cristóbal, overwhelmed by the situation with Trini, turns the clinic into a disaster. Don Benjumea and Maritxu try to get him to focus but end up making things worse when he runs into Trini as the new director of the 'Las Flores' Clinic. Don Benjumea will offer the director position to Carmen, creating major problems with Maritxu. In the meantime, nothing seems to go right for the detail in charge of organizing the baptism: the restaurant they reserved for the banquet is the wrong one, the godfather is running late, and the priest has disappeared.

The central theme of the new season

- Iñaki and Carmen, parents and separated

Three months have gone by since Iñaki and Carmen became the parents of a precious baby, Elaia.

It's been two months and several questions remain unanswered: Who will Carmen choose? Iñaki or Horacio? Will they stay in the north, or will the tiny Elaia say her first words with an Andalusian accent? After being fired by Gotzone, would Iñaki lose Kaia forever? This first chapter of the fourth season is sure to clear up several of these unknowns.

- A lot of laughs with the most beloved characters

Undoubtedly one of the funnest comedies in recent years, this fourth edition of 'Allí Abajo' is even funnier than ever and has maintained its signature traits: simplicity, proximity, with an important dose of positiveness and closeness; humor in which its characters stand out.

Also, 'Allí Abajo' has the same cast members, with some already having become part of the family of spectators: returning are Iñaki and Carmen, the detail, don Benjumea, Maritxu, Sabino, Jozé, Dolores…

- North and South: a balanced relationship

While in the prior season, north played a larger role in the plots, with Iñaki and Carmen moving to Euskadi, in this fourth edition of 'Allí Abajo', members of the audience will witness a balance between north and south.

The couple's separation, with Iñaki living in San Sebastian and Carmen returning to Seville, will rebalance the presence in the plots of both territories with their respective colorful characters… although, for sure, as it is already a hallmark of 'Allí Abajo': the mixture of north and south will also be one of the season's drivers.

AIRING SCHEDULE:

TUESDAYS

8:00 P.M./Mexico and Colombia

9:00 P.M./Venezuela

10:00 P.M./Argentina, Chile and Uruguay

USA

6:00 P.M. (PT) / 9:00 P.M. (ET)

