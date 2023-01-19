Atreseries is putting together the best season of premieres for the whole family

After a January kicking off with 'Carceleros' and 'Morir de Amor', the series channel Atresmedia Internacional is preparing a new release every month

The last two seasons of 'Los Protegidos', 'Dos años y un día', 'Familia en venta', and 'La cocinera de Castamar' are some of the more eagerly awaited series Atresmedia is set to launch.

MADRID, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreseries kicked off 2023 with the broadcast of 'Carceleros' and 'Morir de amor,' two series that triumphed in their countries of origin - Brazil and Argentina - and which serve as a prelude to an array of premieres that the Atresmedia Internacional channel has programmed for the whole family in the first half of the year.

After the premiere of 'Carceleros,' a program that won the award for best international series at Mipcom in Cannes, and 'Morir de amor,' which received recognition with two nominations for the Cóndor de Plata and Martín Fierro awards, in February the channel will broadcast 'Desconocidas,' a 13-episode drama that tells the story of a unique group of women whose paths collide after a suspicious accident. Sandra Cervera ('El secreto de Puente Viejo') plays the main character, co-staring with Mara Guil.

In March, Atreseries continues with 'Los Protegidos: El Regreso' and 'Los Protegidos ADN.' These represent the last two seasons of 'Los Protegidos,' a series that aired in its entirety starting in early 2022 and will continue on the channel in March with these exclusive premieres. The new seasons maintain the suspense around the Castillo family, with Ana Fernández ('Física o Química,' 'Amar es para siempre') and Lucho Fernández ('Mar de plástico'), who will return to play Sandra and Culebra, characters who have kept a teenage love affair going for ten years and counting.

The comedy 'Dos años y un día' will arrive in April, starring Arturo Valls ('Un paso Adelante,' 'Tu cara me suena'), who plays a comedic actor and successful host, who is sentenced to two years and a day in jail for making an unfortunate joke. The cast also featuresAdriana Torrebejano ('Cuerpo de élite,' 'Amar es para siempre',) and Amaia Salamanca ('Gran Hotel,' 'Velvet').

The season wraps up with 'Familia en venta,' a Colombian comedy that follows, with a modern and quick pace, the vicissitudes of a once-married couple that, despite having divorced, is forced to continue living together in the same house. Nominated for an International Emmy Award in the category Best Comedy, it features a cast full of great actors from Latin film and television such as Roselyn Sánchez, Angie Cepeda, Carlos Espejel, and Christian Meier.

'La cocinera de Castamar' caps off a stellar semester. A romantic period drama set in 18th century Madrid, it's an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Fernando J. Múñez, running for 12 episodes. XVIII. The series centers on Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner), an agoraphobic cook who starts working in the kitchen of the Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enríquez, Best Leading Actor at the 2021 PRODU Awards), fleeing from a painful past marked by the death of her father who was accused of treason.

