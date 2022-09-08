ATRESplayer is now available on YouTube TV, expanding the presence of Spanish-language content in the United States

ATRESMEDIA's platform is accessible to subscribers of the US streaming giant, at a price of $4.99 per month.

ATRESplayer offers the best and most varied catalog of series and entertainment programs made in Spain, such as Aquí no hay quien viva, Velvet, the return of Los hombres de Paco, Los Protegidos and El Hormiguero.

MADRID, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ATRESMEDIA has taken its alliance with YouTube TV to the next level by offering the US Hispanic community the best and most extensive catalog of productions made in Spain. ATRESplayer is following in the footsteps of Antena 3. It is now available to subscribers of the television service of the most widely followed video sharing platform in the world. YouTube TV subscribers can subscribe to the Atresmedia product as an add-on, without having to exit YouTube TV.

ATRESplayer, ATRESMEDIA's own streaming platform, is thus expanding the range of Spanish-language content offered by Google in the United States, with a selection of original and exclusive series, entertainment shows and films, which YouTube TV subscribers can access for just $4.99 per month. It also comes with a free seven-day trial.

In the words of Mar Martínez-Raposo, Head of ATRESMEDIA International: "With the arrival of ATRESplayer, we are continuing to support YouTube TV in its bid to both entertain and inform an increasingly large and influential audience within the United States, doing so through a common language."

YouTube TV subscribers in the United States are now able to enjoy iconic series such as Aquí no hay quien viva, Velvet, Gran Hotel and El tiempo entre costuras. The platform also features original productions such as the return of Los hombres de Paco, Los protegidos, Cardo, Dos años y un día, all the seasons of By Ana Milán, and the phenomenon that is #Luimelia. In the entertainment category, ATRESplayer boasts various programs known around the world, such as La Voz España, El Hormiguero and El Desafío, as well as documentaries, the best true crime shows and investigation programs in Spanish. ATRESplayer also offers its own original productions, available only to subscribers.

In sum, ATRESplayer is now available on YouTube TV with upwards of 250 productions, including series, documentaries, and films. The catalog will be gradually increased to include all the original premieres, and new series and entertainment programs will be added to the catalog every month.

About Atresmedia Internacional:

Atresmedia Internacional is the home of the ATRESMEDIA group and brings together four international channels, Antena 3, Atreseries, ¡HOLA! TV and Atrescine, as well as the Atresplayer Premium platform. Positioned as one of the world's leading producers and distributors of Spanish content, ATRESMEDIA is also the European operator with the most signals outside its borders, with a prominent presence in every Spanish-speaking country in Latin America, as well as in the US, Canada and Europe. Atresmedia Internacional is committed to quality and variety through its complementary lineup of content.

About YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from 100+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan.

